https://noqreport.com/2021/07/10/whitlock-the-washington-post-racial-maddow-and-cnn-are-bigger-problems-for-black-people-than-tucker-carlson/

The Washington Post is preparing a hit piece on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Post investigative reporter Michael Kranish left me a voicemail on Tuesday requesting an interview. Carlson, Kranish relayed, was the subject of the request.

This will serve as my response to Kranish’s appeal.

Over the past year, Carlson’s nightly monologues have become must-see TV for me, and I don’t watch much television. I gave up on cable news shows and major network scripted-TV shows years ago.

The last cable news show I watched regularly was “The Ed Show” on MSNBC. I related to the host, Ed Schultz, a former small-college football player who had a brief tryout with the Oakland Raiders. Schultz had a working-class point of view. MSNBC canceled his show in 2015.

Shortly after, I bailed on all cable news. I avoided all the partisan madness throughout most of the Trump presidency. Other than sporting events, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, for about four years, I never turned on my television.

COVID changed my habits. I was living in Los Angeles along the Wilshire Corridor. I could no longer hang out at Wally’s in Beverly Hills or frequent the iPic movie theatre two blocks from my apartment. Plus, I found […]