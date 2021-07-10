https://www.theblaze.com/news/tucker-carlson-washington-post-whitlock

The Washington Post is preparing a hit piece on Fox News host Tucker Carlson. Post investigative reporter Michael Kranish left me a voicemail on Tuesday requesting an interview. Carlson, Kranish relayed, was the subject of the request.

This will serve as my response to Kranish’s appeal.

Over the past year, Carlson’s nightly monologues have become must-see TV for me, and I don’t watch much television. I gave up on cable news shows and major network scripted-TV shows years ago.

The last cable news show I watched regularly was “The Ed Show” on MSNBC. I related to the host, Ed Schultz, a former small-college football player who had a brief tryout with the Oakland Raiders. Schultz had a working-class point of view. MSNBC canceled his show in 2015.

Shortly after, I bailed on all cable news. I avoided all the partisan madness throughout most of the Trump presidency. Other than sporting events, Netflix and Amazon Prime, for about four years, I never turned on my television.

COVID changed my habits. I was living in Los Angeles along the Wilshire Corridor. I could no longer hangout at Wally’s in Beverly Hills or frequent the iPic movie theatre two blocks from my apartment. Plus, I found our reaction to COVID fascinating and frightening. I began recreational use of cable news.

When Rev. George Floyd Luther III was assassinated, I started mainlining CNN, Fox News, and MSNBC. America was a 20-car pileup, and I couldn’t divert my eyes from the wreckage.

By the time our elites finished “fortifying” the election, I was — by my standards — a cable news junkie. In my attempt to make sense of COVID, St. George Floyd, and President Joe Biden’s landslide victory, I watched a couple hours of cable news per day.

I started rehab in December. I quit CNN and MSNBC cold turkey. They’re just too nuts. They’re too godless, too secular. Their religion is race and racism.

I’m now back to watching sports, movies made before 2015, reruns of “The Wire,” “Sopranos,” and “The Shield,” and Tucker Carlson’s monologues.

I suspect the Washington Post reporter wants to query me about why I used to make regular appearances on Carlson’s show and why I haven’t appeared in recent months. I’m sure Michael Kranish wants me to defend Carlson against allegations that he’s racist.

I haven’t appeared on Carlson’s show in recent months because I’ve been focused on launching my own show, “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” for Blaze Media. And because Fox News hasn’t made it financially worth my time to appear on its network. When I was a partner at the startup OutKick.com, it was difficult to generate traction and relevance without appearing on cable news. Blaze Media’s infrastructure, team and success form a strong enough foundation to lift and support the Fearless project without assistance.

I may return to appearing on Carlson’s show at some point in the future. His show is terrific and important. He’s the sole TV personality speaking unvarnished truth to governmental abuse of power. He’s the lone TV host practicing journalism on a daily basis.

It’s incredible and inspiring to watch.

Is Tucker Carlson racist?

It’s a stupid question. Every single human being on the planet is inflicted with biases, including Michael Kranish and everyone else working at the Washington Post, the New York Times, etc.

I’ve met Carlson several times. I do not know Carlson.

What I see and hear of him on television doesn’t remotely strike me as anti-black. He strikes me as a person who loves the U.S. Constitution, the United States of America, Jesus Christ, and American freedom. He appears to have a problem with people who don’t love or appreciate this country.

I have the exact same problem.

And, unlike Michael Kranish and Jeff Bezos, the owner of the Washington Post, all of my family and the majority of my friends are black. Also, unlike Bezos and other liberal elites, when I’ve been placed in a position to influence hiring decisions, black people have benefitted the most.

My family, friends, and co-workers are mostly black.

So let’s don’t start with the bull$h*t that any black person who defends Tucker Carlson is a sellout or has a problem with black people. Miss me with that.

Carlson doggedly pursues the truth from a pro-America, pro-Christian worldview. I love it! We need more of it.

If being pro-Jesus and pro-America makes you anti-black, then I would respectfully ask black Americans to re-evaluate their political point of view. Or I would ask the white liberal gatekeepers of black culture to reassess their definition of blackness.

That’s what’s transpiring. Under the guise of combating racism, black people are being asked to turn their backs on Jesus and their country. It has to stop. Black people must recognize that their white political overseers are using allegations of racism to disconnect them from Jesus, their country, and the truth. We, black people, have been programmed to view the world through a racial lens rather than a Christian lens. We foolishly think our racial biases are perfectly acceptable, and white people’s are unforgivable.

I don’t know Carlson in a real way. Perhaps in his personal life, he is as non-PC as I am. Trust me, when I’m not on camera, I say a lot of things liberal elites would find justifiably offensive.

So does my mom. So did my dad. So do many of my family members and friends. We’re all flawed. We should all be grateful that Jesus Christ sacrificed for our sins.

Rather than debate Carlson’s worldview, corporate media would rather frame him as a bigot. It’s just a ploy to distract from corporate media’s unchecked, anti-black bigotry.

Racial Maddow thinks far less of black people than Tucker Carlson does.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

