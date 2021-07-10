https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/womens-gop-fundraising-group-refuses-money-marjorie-taylor-greene-lauren-boebert/

A fundraising group for GOP women is withholding campaign donations from Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Lauren Boebert (R-CO), according to a new email.

The fundraising group is called the “Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee.”

Their executive direct, Julie Conway smeared them in an email claiming they are “shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers.”

USA Today reported:

A prominent fundraising group for GOP women is “intentionally” withholding campaign donations to freshmen Republican Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Insider reported Wednesday. “While we rightfully celebrate the number of GOP women serving in the House, I’ve always professed quality over quantity,” Julie Conway, executive director of the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee, told Insider in an email. “The work of Congress is not a joke or reality show. Our women have fought too hard for too long to be respected and taken seriously as legislators, policy makers and thought leaders. We cannot let this work be erased by individuals who chose to be shameless self-promoters and carnival barkers. “I think that they would rather draw attention to themselves, and really Marjorie Taylor Greene more than Boebert, but they’re cut from the same cloth,” Conway added.

Public records did prove that the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee has not donated any money to Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert.

In a response to USA Today, Boebert blasted the Value In Electing Women Political Action Committee as a “DC insider PAC.”

Both Boebert and Greene have come under attack from the radical left and RINOs for their opposition to the Dems’ far-left agenda.

Both Boebert and Greene contested the results of the 2020 election.

The Establishment can’t stand powerful populist women!

