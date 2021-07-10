https://www.dailywire.com/news/years-after-his-death-two-more-women-sue-jeffrey-epsteins-estate-alleging-sexual-abuse

Two more women are suing Jeffrey Epstein’s estate, two years after the convicted sex offender was found dead in his jail cell.

The New York Post reported that the women, who filed anonymously, say that Epstein sexually abused them when they were underage. Their allegations span decades. More from the Post:

One of the victims, who lives in Tennessee, claims “she was repeatedly sexually abused, assaulted and battered by Epstein” in Long Beach, New York, in 1978 when she was just 13, according to the court papers. The other victim, a resident of California, alleges that when she was 17 years old in 2000, the multimillionaire hedge funder “sexually assaulted, abused, battered and raped her on at least three, separate occasions” at his Manhattan townhouse, the court documents charge. Both claim the abuse caused them to suffer emotionally and physically and they still feel the effects of the trauma to this day. They claim this has interfered with their “regular activities” and has forced them to shell out money for medical help, the filings say.

At least 30 other women have also brought claims against Epstein’s estate, the Post previously reported, and more than 150 women have claimed the deceased pedophile sexually abused them. Many of the claims have already been settled through a victims’ compensation program funded by Epstein’s estate. The fund reportedly has more than $140 million.

The two newest women to bring claims against Epstein’s estate said that “Epstein and his co-conspirators” intimidated and threatened them as well as their families from speaking out prior to his death in August 2019.

“By using threats in accompaniment with his wealth and power, Epstein was able to escape punishment for his abhorrent brutal and perverse crimes against countless young women,” the lawsuits from the two women claim.

The attorney representing both women, Jordan Merson, told the Post: “These brave women have come forward and filed lawsuits against the estate’s executors to be adequately compensated for their injuries after they were sexually abused as children by Epstein.”

Epstein was able to commit suicide while on 24-hour suicide watch. The officers tasked with guarding the convicted pedophile cut a deal with prosecutors in Mary to avoid jail time, The Daily Wire’s Ryan Saavedra reported at the time.

“As part of the deal with prosecutors, they will enter into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department and will serve no time behind bars,” The Associated Press reported. “Noel and Thomas would instead be subjected to supervised release, would be required to complete 100 hours of community service and would be required to fully cooperate with an ongoing probe by the Justice Department’s inspector general.”

The guards were supposed to check on Epstein every 30 minutes, but were since accused of using the internet and taking a nap instead of checking on the prisoner. The two were also accused of falsifying prison records so that no one would know they hadn’t done their jobs.

