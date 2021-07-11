https://thehill.com/policy/equilibrium-sustainability/562482-2021-marks-deadliest-year-for-manatees-in-florida-recorded

Eight hundred and forty-one manatees have died in the Florida waters so far in 2021, marking the deadliest year for manatees in Florida recorded history, according to Treasure Coast Newspapers.

According to data from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FFWCC), nearly 53 percent of the dead manatees were found in five neighboring counties of Volusia, Brevard, Indian River, St. Lucie, and Martin. FFWCC data found that 312 manatees died in Brevard county, the outlet reported.

The previous record was set in 2013, when 830 manatees died over the course of the entire year.

Florida’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute (FWRI) said in its report that manatees are starving to death during the winter and springtime, when the majority of seagrass has died out.

Pollution of waterways through urban and agricultural development is contributing to the deaths by putting into the water nitrogen and phosphorus that feeds algal blooms, which choke off seagrass, a major food source for manatees.

FWRI also said that boating accidents are also a factor in manatee deaths, with 63 manatees dying due to boat crashes, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

The FFWCC in March declared manatee death as an Unusual Mortality Event, which allows state and federal government officials to aid FFWCC in their investigation of the cause and prevent any more deaths of the fish.

According to Treasure Coast Newspapers, 16 environmental groups and clean-water dependent businesses have urged Florida Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisThe Hill’s Morning Report: Afghanistan’s future now up to Afghans, Biden says Virginia school appealing reinstatement of teacher suspended over gender pronoun policy Rubio, Demings rake in cash as Florida Senate race heats up MORE (R) to declare a state of emergency on this growing issue.

In 2017, the U.S. Department of Interior listed the west-Indian manatee as an “endangered species” under their federal Endangered Species Act, Treasure Coast Newspapers reported.

House Reps. Brian Mast Brian Jeffrey MastOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Supreme Court rules that pipeline can seize land from New Jersey | Study: EPA underestimated methane emissions from oil and gas development | Kevin McCarthy sets up task forces on climate, other issues House Ethics panel upholds 0 mask fines against GOP lawmakers Bipartisan lawmakers introduce bill targeting Hamas financing, citing bitcoin donations MORE (R-Fla.) and Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyOvernight Health Care: White House signals new COVID-19 strategy as delta variant spreads | McConnell urges vaccinations | Maryland says all COVID-19 deaths last month were among unvaccinated Clyburn: Trump could be called to testify before Jan. 6 panel The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Goldman Sachs – Trump Org CFO’s expected indictment MORE (D-Fla.) are co-sponsors of the Marine Mammal Research and Response Act. Introduced in April, the act will allow $7 million to be funded each year to protect wildfires and study their rapid deaths.

The head of Ocean Research & Conservation Association Eddie Wedder told Treasure Coast Newspapers that this is a “mayday call for the environment.”

“We’re mammals, like these same mammals, and these are warning us that we’re contaminating our environment in all kinds of scary ways.”

