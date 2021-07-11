https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/a-group-of-californians-requested-voter-rolls-per-foia-requests-so-they-could-find-and-address-invalid-voters-on-the-lists/

A group in California is requesting voter rolls so that the group can address any outdated individuals in the files. Former Acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell told Fox News that his nonprofit Fix California plans to file public records requests to force elections boards to hand over data on their voter rolls so that the group can expose any areas where the rolls may be outdated. Grenell made the comments in an interview with Fox News ahead of his appearance at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas. He said his group is playing the long game to make conservative Californians feel like they have a voice in the state. "What we've got to be able to do is let people know that their vote matters, that every vote counts, and we've got to get them more engaged," Grenell told Fox News. Grenell shared: What we saw in this last election was really frightening," Grenell added. "It's […]