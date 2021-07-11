https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/alaska-gop-join-president-trump-endorse-senate-challenger-tshibaka-incumbent-murkowski/

The Alaska GOP announced that it is supporting Senate challenger Tshibaka over incumbent Senator Murkowski.

Alaska Republicans on Saturday officially endorsed primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski for the 2022 Senate race.

“I am honored to be Endorsed by the Alaska Republican Party,” Tshibaka said in a Twitter post announcing the endorsement. “In the Senate, I will always fight for our conservative values.”

Tshibaka will face Murkowski in the GOP primary, which will be different in the 2022 election cycle with ranked choice voting.