Alaska Republicans on Saturday officially endorsed primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka over incumbent Sen. Lisa Murkowski for the 2022 Senate race.
“I am honored to be Endorsed by the Alaska Republican Party,” Tshibaka said in a Twitter post announcing the endorsement. “In the Senate, I will always fight for our conservative values.”
Tshibaka will face Murkowski in the GOP primary, which will be different in the 2022 election cycle with ranked choice voting.Under the new law, the top four candidates in the primaries will advance to the general election ballot, according to OpenSecrets.org.
President Trump supported Senate Challenger Tshibaka as well.
Trump Endorses Lisa Murkowski’s Top Primary Challenger Kelly Tshibaka For 2022