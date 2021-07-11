https://thelibertydaily.com/as-cubans-take-to-the-street-to-protest-socialism-the-white-house-pretends-theyre-demanding-vaccines/

You have to give the White House credit. When they latch onto a narrative, they stick with it regardless of how obviously false it is. Case-in-point: The spin they’re putting on the Cuban protests happening right now.

They demand freedom. They are sick of long bread lines and inadequate socialized medicine. They want their government to stop being Communist. But to the White House, the cries against socialized medicine are actually demands for more vaccines. No, really.

Cubans: We are poor and miserable and hate this communist regime. We want our freedom. White House: what they’re trying to say is they want more COVD vaccines! https://t.co/NU7AD16klC — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) July 11, 2021

According to Just The News:

In a rare outbreak of mass protests in Cuba, thousands of people on Sunday marched through the streets of their island nation, demanding freedom from the communist regime. “We are not afraid,” chanted the marchers, whose efforts were depicted on video that circulated among Spanish-speaking audiences in Cuba and the United States. Their cries included, “down with the dictatorship,” and “we want liberty.” The protests erupted after months of unrest over food lines, and frustrations over medical care and what protesters said was government neglect. Protesters carried the American flag through the streets of Havana, according to U.S. Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Florida Republican who tweeted about the July 11 marches. Salazar was joined on Twitter by her fellow Floridian, Sen. Marco Rubio. “In#Cuba they are rising up because socialism is always a disaster,” Rubio wrote. Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel appeared on national television on Sunday to warn that protesters would face a “strong response.” Harking to the long-ago movement that put communist Fidel Castro in charge of Cuba in 1959, Diaz-Canel said: “There are many revolutionaries in this country who are willing to give our lives, we are willing to do anything, and we will be in the streets fighting,” according to the Miami Herald. Rubio and Salazar posted video to social media, depicting what they described as military forces being sent to quell the protests.

The Cuban people are starving and oppressed. The White House narrative that they’re concerned about Covid-19 and vaccines is a bald-faced lie. The Cuban people are protesting the very policies the White House wants to implement because they’ve seen them in action.

