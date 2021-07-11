http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/_ekorPAcGXg/

A prominent writer of “Batman” graphic novels has slammed the two biggest American comics publishers, saying they churn out low-quality content and promote an “obvious political agenda.”

Chuck Dixon targeted the “big two” publishers — Marvel and DC Comics — for a verbal lashing in the most recent episode of his podcast Ask Chuck Dixon.

“Because what’s out now, for the big two, is, for the most part, poorly crafted,” Dixon said, comparing them to Japanese manga. “There’s a few exceptions, but for the most part, it’s poorly crafted, poorly conceived. There’s an obvious political agenda to everything and there’s no variety.”

Dixon also decried the glut of superhero titles.

“There really isn’t anything else at the mainstream companies,” he continued. “It’s superheroes, superheroes, superheroes. And they’re all avatars for the writers’ political agenda. And they’re kind of tiresome. They’re not particularly well drawn. They’re not particularly well-realized.”

Dixon said he avoids getting pedantic in his comics.

“That’s why I never put politics in the comics because who wants to read my politics? You’re not reading a comic book to read about politics, you know. You’re reading it to escape.”

Marvel has grown increasingly left-wing in recent years, inserting anti-American sentiment into its comics and promoting woke identity politics. As Breitbart News reported, Marvel put out a new Captain America issue this month in which the Captain slams the American dream as a false promise, claiming America is built on “lies.”

The publisher also recently revealed the main character of the Guardians of the Galaxy series is a polyamorous bisexual.

DC Comics took a veiled swipe at the Trump administration in 2018 by tweeting its support of World Refugee Day. “Superman stands up for what’s right. Did you also know he’s a refugee? This #WorldRefugeeDay, be like Superman and stand up for what’s right,” the publisher tweeted.

