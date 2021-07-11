https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-admin-blasted-for-claiming-cubans-are-protesting-covid-cases-other-issues-so-disrespectful

Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration was slammed on Sunday after it claimed that the people of Cuba were protesting “rising COVID cases/deaths” and other medical issues on the island.

Cubans took to the street in rarely seen demonstrations to protest the impoverished conditions of the island, their lack of freedom under the far-left Marxist regime, and did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom” and waving an American flag.

Despite this, Julie Chung, Acting Assistant Secretary for U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs, said that the protests were centered around the coronavirus pandemic.

“Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages,” Chung tweeted. “We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need.”

Peaceful protests are growing in #Cuba as the Cuban people exercise their right to peaceful assembly to express concern about rising COVID cases/deaths & medicine shortages. We commend the numerous efforts of the Cuban people mobilizing donations to help neighbors in need. — Julie Chung (@WHAAsstSecty) July 11, 2021

The administration faced instant backlash over the statement with many noting that the protests were aimed against the communist dictatorship.

“The Cuban people have been denied the right to ‘peaceful assembly’ for over 60 years,” conservative activist Heydi Geroy tweeted. “This is so disrespectful in so many levels to the thousands of Cubans who have faced the firing squad for just trying to peacefully protest! @WHAAsstSecty have you been living under a rock?!”

“I was raised in Communist Cuba. I know what oppression, hunger, censorship, and indoctrination looks like,” Geroy said in a separate tweet from last year. “This is the ONLY COUNTRY IN THE WORLD where you can be and do whatever you want, no matter your background or the color of your skin.”

The Cuban people have been denied the right to “peaceful assembly” for over 60 years. This is so disrespectful in so many levels to the thousands of Cubans who have faced the firing squad for just trying to peacefully protest! @WHAAsstSecty have you been living under a rock?! https://t.co/u4y0IlNslL — Heydi Geroy (@heydi_geroy) July 12, 2021

Rep. Carlos Gimenez (R-FL) tweeted: “The Biden Admin is totally deranged on #Cuba policy. This isn’t some pesky protest over COVID vaccines. This is about opposing a brutal communist regime, freeing political prisoners, and demanding free elections. If you can’t make that distinction, you are very bad at your job.”

The Biden Admin is totally deranged on #Cuba policy. This isn’t some pesky protest over COVID vaccines. This is about opposing a brutal communist regime, freeing political prisoners, and demanding free elections. If you can’t make that distinction, you are very bad at your job. https://t.co/pjWzLpEbpY — Congressman Carlos A. Gimenez (@RepCarlos) July 12, 2021

Alberto Miguel Fernandez, retired U.S. diplomat, tweeted: “What a dull, lifeless, dumb tweet by #Biden @StateDept official. People in Cuba aren’t calling for COVID shots or medicine. They are calling for Freedom.”

What a dull, lifeless, dumb tweet by #Biden @StateDept official. People in Cuba aren’t calling for COVID shots or medicine. They are calling for Freedom. https://t.co/a4wHmQEu5t — Alberto Miguel Fernandez (@AlbertoMiguelF5) July 12, 2021

Kevin Marino Cabrera, Republican strategist, tweeted: “This is absurd, tone deaf and insulting. ‘Exercising their right to peaceful assembly’, there are NO RIGHTS in Cuba. In case you haven’t heard, it’s an oppressive dictatorship! They are not protesting for more PCR tests and ventilators, they want FREEDOM!”

This is absurd, tone deaf and insulting. “Exercising their right to peaceful assembly”, there are NO RIGHTS in Cuba. In case you haven’t heard, it’s an oppressive dictatorship! They are not protesting for more PCR tests and ventilators, they want FREEDOM!#SOSCuba #PatriaYVida https://t.co/Z3uPcUcWsY — Kevin Marino Cabrera (@_KevinMarino) July 12, 2021

