Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has said President Joe Biden’s promised “strike force” is set to arrive in Chicago “relatively soon.” The force is meant to help the city curb violent crime, which has surged recently.

“My hope and my expectation is that they’re going to be coming relatively soon. I’ve made no secret of the fact that this is a matter of incredible urgency and I think the president’s plan is to make a difference in localities like Chicago this summer,” Lightfoot said last Wednesday ahead of Biden’s meeting with her in the city, according to Fox News.

The strike force was announced in June by the Justice Department as a way to curb violent crime in New York City, Los Angeles, San Francisco. Washington, D.C., and Chicago. The strike force will work with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) and local law enforcement to take on gun-dealing rings and illegal firearms. However, Lightfoot did not say when the strike force will start its work.

Over the July 4 weekend, Chicago had its most violent weekend of the year. More than 100 people were shot, with 19 dead.

