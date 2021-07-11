http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/iJXWnQCfN88/

WHEN DID RICHARD BRANSON’S SPACESHIP FIRST LAUNCH?

After years of fine-tuning, Branson successfully reached space for the first time on December 13, 2018.

SpaceShipTwo’s Unity plane flew higher than ever before in a test that marked a huge step toward Sir Richard’s goal of firing paying customers into space this year.

The flight, launched from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California at 3.15pm GMT, soared to an altitude of 50 miles above Earth’s surface strapped to a carrier plane called WhiteKnightTwo.

It successfully separated from its mother ship around 45 minutes after liftoff and engaged its rocket thrusters, reaching speeds of Mach 2.9.

SpaceShipTwo’s rocket motor burnt for 60 seconds before shutting off, carrying the spaceplane to a top altitude of 51.4 miles, according to Virgin Galactic.

The feat marked the first time the company had reached the boundary of space as defined by the US Air Force and other US agencies.

