Remember last week when The Daily Beast published a “scoop” revealing that one of the men charged in the January 6 Capitol riot had a “fully assembled” Lego model of the Capitol in his home? It turns out it wasn’t true; the man merely had the unopened box set.

“Federal investigators seized an unusual piece of evidence from a Pennsylvania man indicted last month for his role in the Capitol riot — a Lego replica of the building he allegedly stormed,” The Daily Beast originally reported. “Robert Morss, 27, is accused of leading fellow rioters in what prosecutors say was ‘one of the most intense and prolonged clashes’ with officers on Jan. 6.”

But in a new court filing, highlighted by Julie Kelly of American Greatness, it is said that the original detention memoranda, which denied bail Morss of Pennsylvania, was inaccurate.

“In original detention memoranda, the undersigned stated that law enforcement found a ‘fully constructed U.S. Capitol Lego set.’ That statement appears to be inaccurate. The Lego set was in a box and not fully constructed at the time of the search,” the new filing says.

This is in stark contradiction to the original filing, which was reported on by the Beast. As The Daily Wire’s Ian Haworth reported last week, the Beast was thoroughly mocked for its article, in which it insinuated Morss used the toy to plan the Capitol riot. “[P]rosecutors didn’t say whether Morss used his toy to help plan the Capitol insurrection,” the Beast wrote, as if a toy model was akin to architectural blueprints.

Part of the criticism against the reporting came from those who questioned the Left’s narrative that Trump “incited” the January 6 riot, while simultaneously trying to claim it was pre-planned.

Julie Kelly reported at American Greatness that the Lego set was one of many common items used to arrest Morss for his role in the riot. Among the other items found in a raid on his home were a “Don’t Treat on Me” flag and a neck gaiter, both of which matched items he brought with him to Washington, D.C. on January 6. Police also found “a military utility bag, a black tourniquet, and military fatigues,” which he allegedly wore during the riot as well.

As Kelly noted, dozens of people arrested for the January 6 riot remain behind bars months later without any charges filed against them.

“In more than 100 cases and counting, [Attorney General Merrick] Garland’s prosecutors have sought and often received pretrial detention for first-time offenders, including defendants not accused of committing any violent crimes,” Kelly reported.

Further, many of those incarcerated are kept in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day, as if they are on death row. This is said to be done for their protection, but it has the effect of severely punishing people before they get their day in court. Many of those treated this way, including the “QAnon shaman” Jacob Chansely, aren’t even charged with any violent crimes.

