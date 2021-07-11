https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/11/bro-we-know-dem-says-quiet-part-out-loud-admits-they-will-lose-the-house-if-they-cant-squash-the-filibuster-and-pass-election-bill/

While Democrats are busy trying to scare the crap out of Americans by telling them voting laws protecting their vote will actually SUPPRESS THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE, Rep. Jim Clyburn is saying the quiet part out loud and admitting why they REALLY want to pass this election bill.

From the New York Post:

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of President Joe Biden’s top congressional allies, is urging him to push for major changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules — because without swift passage of the Democrats’ election reform bill, the party “can kiss the majority goodbye.”

If they don’t cheat, they can’t win. Yeah, we know. We saw it up close and personal in 2020.

“I don’t care whether he does it in a microphone or on the telephone — just do it,” Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, told Politico Saturday.

Clyburn has floated the idea that Senate Democrats could tweak the filibuster — which requires 60 votes to end debate on most measures and move them to a final up-or-down vote — to let bills that address constitutional rights pass by a simple majority.

Huh, this doesn’t sound very constitutional, Jim.

Funny how the majority wants to hold the minority down and by funny we mean awful, pathetic, and lame. Clyburn forgets the Senate works for the states, not him and not the Democrats.

No wonder they’re trying to ‘squash’ the filibuster. All that matters to Democrats is power … clearly.

Yuuuuup.

He hopes we are.

Why wouldn’t he? It’s not like any of them suffer any sort of consequences for their behavior.

Psh.

Crazy talk.

***

Related:

MIC DROP x 1000: Tim Young TRIGGERS smug Joy Reid in back and for after she ‘plays’ dumb in attempt to trash Rob Schneider

‘You keep-a knockin’ but you CAN’T come in!’ #JaCovidWitnesses already knocking on doors in California and LOL (watch)

‘MUH academic freedom’: Sean Davis takes CRT zombies APART in hilariously brutal thread suggesting OTHER ‘critical theories’ of study

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...