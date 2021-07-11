https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/11/bro-we-know-dem-says-quiet-part-out-loud-admits-they-will-lose-the-house-if-they-cant-squash-the-filibuster-and-pass-election-bill/

While Democrats are busy trying to scare the crap out of Americans by telling them voting laws protecting their vote will actually SUPPRESS THEIR RIGHT TO VOTE, Rep. Jim Clyburn is saying the quiet part out loud and admitting why they REALLY want to pass this election bill.

Dem says party will lose House unless filibuster is squashed to pass election bill https://t.co/5o80c31ggD pic.twitter.com/FCBkZgCE3H — New York Post (@nypost) July 10, 2021

From the New York Post:

South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn, one of President Joe Biden’s top congressional allies, is urging him to push for major changes to the Senate’s filibuster rules — because without swift passage of the Democrats’ election reform bill, the party “can kiss the majority goodbye.”

If they don’t cheat, they can’t win. Yeah, we know. We saw it up close and personal in 2020.

“I don’t care whether he does it in a microphone or on the telephone — just do it,” Clyburn, the House Majority Whip, told Politico Saturday. Clyburn has floated the idea that Senate Democrats could tweak the filibuster — which requires 60 votes to end debate on most measures and move them to a final up-or-down vote — to let bills that address constitutional rights pass by a simple majority.

Huh, this doesn’t sound very constitutional, Jim.

Funny how the majority wants to hold the minority down and by funny we mean awful, pathetic, and lame. Clyburn forgets the Senate works for the states, not him and not the Democrats.

No wonder they’re trying to ‘squash’ the filibuster. All that matters to Democrats is power … clearly.

So, in other words, ensuring the vote is secure and all voters are eligible makes it hard for Democrats to win. — Joel App (@AppyJoel) July 11, 2021

Yuuuuup.

So the left’s argument is this past election that placed Democrats in power was unquestionably fair but the next one that has not happened yet will not fair if Republicans win? Does Rep Clyburn think everyone is as stupid as him? — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) July 11, 2021

He hopes we are.

Another idiot Democrat waving around his corruption like a sandwich sign. — Jim Bob Levy (@geotexasjew) July 10, 2021

Why wouldn’t he? It’s not like any of them suffer any sort of consequences for their behavior.

In other words, if we can’t legalize cheating we’re screwed. Notice no emphasis at all on changing very unpopular policies. My guess – if they pass such a bill and no confidence in election results = bad trouble for all. — Cigar and Bourbon (@cigar_bourbon) July 10, 2021

It seems to me that if you need an ID to buy over the counter cold medication, it’s ok for you to need an ID to cast a ballot. — Jon Snow (@SnowMan_ABQ) July 10, 2021

