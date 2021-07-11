https://www.theepochtimes.com/charlottesville-takes-down-statue-of-lewis-clark-and-sacagawea_3896511.html

The Charlottesville, Virginia, City Council voted unanimously to remove the a statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark, and Sacagawea from the city following a special emergency meeting on Saturday afternoon.

The decision was made shortly after the crew finished removing Charlottesville’s statues of Confederate commanders Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson. The city council has set aside about $1 million to cover the removal of all three statues.

“The project follows the successful removals of the statues of two Confederate Generals this morning,” City Spokesperson Brian Wheeler said in an emailed statement to media. “The completion of that work ahead of schedule has allowed the removal of the third statue, one which City Council has previously expressed a desire to have removed after a work session with Native American delegations in November 2019.”

The statue of Meriwether Lewis, William Clark and Sacagawea is removed from Charlottesville, Virginia on July 10, 2021. (Ryan M. Kelly/AFP via Getty Images)

Meriwether Lewis was born in Albemarle County, where Charlottesville is located, in 1774. His expedition to the Pacific Ocean between 1804 and 1806 was famously joined by William Clark, whom he befriended while in the U.S. Army; and Sacagawea, a Lemhi Shoshone woman who served as a guide and interpreter with her experience with tribes and the terrain west of the Mississippi River.

The City Council voted in November 2019 to remove the Lewis-Clark-Sacagawea statue. Critics of the statue, including descendants of Sacagawea living in Idaho, took issue with its portrayal of Sacagawea “cowering” beneath her travel companions. Some defenders, however, have interpreted the crouched position as her tracking and directing the two men.

The removal of the statue of the explorers took place hours after statues of Lee and Jackson were removed from pedestals in public parks in the morning. Both Lee and Jackson led the Confederate Army during the Civil War. A push to remove their statues began in 2016, and prompted the “Unite The Right” rally in the city in summer 2017, during which protesters defending the Lee statue clashed with counter-protesters, which included the anarcho-communist group Antifa.

An inspection crew from the Virginia Department of General Services inspect the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on June 8, 2020. (Steve Helber/AP Photo)

The Lee statue in Richmond, the fate of which hangs on ongoing lawsuits, remains defaced following Black Lives Matter protests last summer. The monument is now surrounded by two layers of concrete barricade and fencing, while Virginia Supreme Court considers two cases that challenge Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s plan to remove it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

