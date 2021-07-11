https://www.oann.com/china-drafts-new-cyber-security-industry-plan/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=china-drafts-new-cyber-security-industry-plan



A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo A China yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong and a computer keyboard are seen reflected on an image of Chinese flag in this illustration picture taken November 1, 2019. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration/File Photo

July 12, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s industry ministry said on Monday it has issued a draft three-year action plan on development of the cyber security sector.

The ministry also said it expects the size of the cyber security sector to exceed 250 billion yuan by 2023.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Josh Horwitz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

