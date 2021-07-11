https://thelibertydaily.com/cpac-texas-live-trump-to-speak-at-430-eastern/

Watch it here! The livestream provided by Right Side Broadcasting Network on Rumble (of course) includes all of the speakers leading up to Donald Trump. It’s sure to be a MAGA-fest as Trump is extraordinarily popular with the CPAC crowd.

On a side note, Rumble has really stepped up to keep free speech alive on the internet. Whenever possible, avoid YouTube and Facebook videos. If you can watch something on Rumble instead of getting it from Big Tech tyrants, please do so. Over time, we can chip away at their monopolies by supporting freer speech alternatives like Rumble.

