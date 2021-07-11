https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/07/11/cpac-texas-straw-poll-results-favor-former-president-trump-if-he-runs-in-2024-followed-by-florida-gov-ron-desantis/

70 percent of those surveyed at CPAC in Dallas, Texas favor former President Donald Trump, if he runs in 2024, as their candidate of choice.

But if Trump were to run in 2024, CPAC straw poll shows…. Trump 70%

DeSantis 21%

Rand Paul 1%

Nikki Haley 1%

Ted Cruz 1%

Tucker Carlson 1%

Kristi Noem 1%

Mike Pompeo 1%

Undecided 1%

Everyone else 0% (includes Hawley, Pence) — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 11, 2021

If, on the other hand, Trump does not pursue the presidency in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis becomes the favorite by a wide margin.

CPAC straw poll once again has FL Gov Ron DeSantis as the favorite among conservative attendees here if Trump doesn’t run in 2024. DeSantis 68%

Pompeo 5%

Don Jr 4%

Cruz 4%

Noem 3%

Rand Paul 2%

Tucker Carlson 2%

Undecided 2%

Haley, Carson, Pence, Abbott, Hawley, Ivanka 1% — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) July 11, 2021

The former president’s approval rating is also very high among those surveyed.

CPAC TX straw poll: W/O Trump:

Ron DeSantis 68%

Pompeo 5%

DJT Jr. 4% With Trump:

Trump 70%

DeSantis 26% Trump approval 98%. — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 11, 2021

***

