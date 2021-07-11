https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/07/11/cpac-texas-straw-poll-results-favor-former-president-trump-if-he-runs-in-2024-followed-by-florida-gov-ron-desantis/

70 percent of those surveyed at CPAC in Dallas, Texas favor former President Donald Trump, if he runs in 2024, as their candidate of choice.

If, on the other hand, Trump does not pursue the presidency in 2024, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis becomes the favorite by a wide margin.

The former president’s approval rating is also very high among those surveyed.

***

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...