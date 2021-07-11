https://www.dailywire.com/news/cruz-responds-to-protests-in-cuba-communist-cuban-regime-will-be-consigned-to-dustbin-of-history

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), whose family was persecuted by the communist Cuban dictatorship before fleeing to America, responded to the widespread freedom protests that erupted in Cuba on Sunday by saying that the communist regime would be “consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Cubans took to the street in rarely seen demonstrations to protest the impoverished conditions of the island, their lack of freedom under the far-left Marxist regime, and did so while chanting “Liberty” and “Freedom.”

“The Communist Cuban regime will be consigned to the dustbin of history,” Cruz wrote on Twitter. “It has brutalized & denied freedom to generations of Cubans, and forced my family & so many others to flee. The American people stand squarely with the men & women of Cuba and their noble fight for liberty.”

During the recent presidential election, Cruz took aim at socialist Bernie Sanders, who was running for president, tweeting: “In 1980s, Bernie Sanders effusively praised Fidel Castro & Soviet Union. My family was imprisoned & tortured in communist Cuba—my Tia Sonia endured unspeakable abuse from Castro’s thugs. Why is apologizing for communist tyranny now mainstream in Dem Party?”

Cruz’s office added:

After being tortured and imprisoned in Cuba, Ted’s father, Rafael, fled to the United States to attend the University of Texas at Austin in 1957. He then started a small business in the oil and gas industry. Today, Ted’s father is a pastor in Dallas.

Cruz noted that as he grew up, his father would say to him, “When we faced oppression in Cuba, I had a place to flee to. If we lose our freedom here, where do we go?”

