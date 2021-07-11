? #HAPPENINGNOW

Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment.

The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening.

Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N

— María Elvira Salazar ?? (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021