Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel is reportedly calling on his supporters to “defend the revolution,” a move which reporter Yoani Sánchez says is setting the stage for civil war:

“We will be in the streets fighting,” Díaz-Canel warned.

“#11JCuba ‘We will be in the streets fighting,’ threatened Díaz-Canel after protests throughout Cuba against the dictatorship”:

And things could get much more violent:

The regime is also now reportedly targeting journalists:

AP photographer Ramón Espinosa ended up with a large gash under his eye after a tussle with Cuban police oficers.

“All my solidarity with colleague Ramón Espinosa, photographer of @AP, who was beaten by the police. #SOSCuba”:

“The photographer @AP_respinosa, from the agency @AP, in a struggle with the Cuban Police while covering the protest against the Government in Havana”: 

There are unconfirmed reports that a roundup of journalists has begun:

And two jounros for 14ymedio are reportedly missing.

They repress and censor. The day has come and they don’t want to accept that people have already said “this far.” Without internet, without supplies and with the streets taken by the police, that’s how we are. At least two collaborators of @14ymedio missing.#SOSCuba”:

