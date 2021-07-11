https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/cubas-president-calls-for-people-to-defend-the-revolution-as-police-reportedly-target-journalists/

Cuba President Miguel Díaz-Canel is reportedly calling on his supporters to “defend the revolution,” a move which reporter Yoani Sánchez says is setting the stage for civil war:

Leading Cuba independent journalist @yoanisanchez says @DiazCanelB setting stage for civil war in Cuba with call for people to defend the revolution https://t.co/bhLSawl6GX — Marc R. Masferrer (@MRMasferrer) July 11, 2021

“We will be in the streets fighting,” Díaz-Canel warned.

“#11JCuba ‘We will be in the streets fighting,’ threatened Díaz-Canel after protests throughout Cuba against the dictatorship”:

#11JCuba “Estaremos en las calles combatiendo”, amenazó Díaz-Canel tras las protestas en toda Cuba en contra de la dictadura https://t.co/w3geEEefBs pic.twitter.com/xmC9m9RibV — 14ymedio (@14ymedio) July 12, 2021

And things could get much more violent:

As the uprising spreads throughout #Cuba, @DiazCanelB warns protesters they could face a strong, even violent response. “We are willing to do anything.” https://t.co/vznFpCVxXr https://t.co/0vPVDOmjAH — Nora Gámez Torres (@ngameztorres) July 11, 2021

The regime is also now reportedly targeting journalists:

#CUBA: As protests erupt, CPJ is getting reports of authorities harassing journalists and of possible Internet disruptions. Journalists in Cuba have the right to report on these events of clear public interest without censorship. We are monitoring the situation. — CPJ Américas (@CPJAmericas) July 11, 2021

AP photographer Ramón Espinosa ended up with a large gash under his eye after a tussle with Cuban police oficers.

“All my solidarity with colleague Ramón Espinosa, photographer of @AP, who was beaten by the police. #SOSCuba”:

Toda mi solidaridad con el colega Ramón Espinosa, fotógrafo de @AP, que fue golpeado por la policía. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/3ztfo9Lw6j — Abraham Jiménez Enoa (@JimenezEnoa) July 12, 2021

“The photographer @AP_respinosa, from the agency @AP, in a struggle with the Cuban Police while covering the protest against the Government in Havana”:

El fotógrafo @AP_respinosa, de la agencia de @AP, en un forcejeo con la Policía cubana mientras cubría la protesta contra el Gobierno en La Habana #AFP

📸 @roquehabana pic.twitter.com/XIqrAcna27 — Agence France-Presse (@AFPespanol) July 12, 2021

There are unconfirmed reports that a roundup of journalists has begun:

.@SarahMorenoENH of @elnuevoherald tells me a roundup of journalists has begun. She also says an @AP journalist had been attacked and arrested. #Cuba https://t.co/5cRVlcBLyI — Michael K. Lavers (He/Él) (@mklavers81) July 12, 2021

And two jounros for 14ymedio are reportedly missing.

“They repress and censor. The day has come and they don’t want to accept that people have already said “this far.” Without internet, without supplies and with the streets taken by the police, that’s how we are. At least two collaborators of @14ymedio missing.#SOSCuba”:

Reprimen y censuran. Llegó el día y no quieren aceptar que ya la gente dijo “hasta aquí”. Sin internet, sin suministros y con las calles tomadas por la policía, así estamos. Al menos dos colaboradores de @14ymedio desaparecidos. #SOSCuba — Yoani Sánchez 🇨🇺 (@yoanisanchez) July 11, 2021

***

