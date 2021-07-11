http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/aC9iUFDYSGo/defund-the-police-you-cant-be-serious.php

It is no wonder that the Democrats are backpedaling furiously away from the “defund the police” mantra that dominated their party last year. Indeed, they are going so far as to allege that it was Republicans who wanted to defund the police. Maybe by November 2022, someone will believe it.

Polls like this one explain the Democrats’ about-face:

% of voters who called violent crime a “major crisis” 57% of Rs

52% of Ds

70% of African-American votershttps://t.co/NbYAkoGclh — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) July 11, 2021

It shouldn’t be surprising that 70% of African-Americans consider violent crime a major crisis, since they are the ones who suffer most from the liberals’ fecklessness. Democrats were appalled at how many blacks voted for President Trump in 2020. If they don’t get on the law and order bandwagon, that will be nothing compared with what they see in 2022 and 2024.

