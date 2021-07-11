Democrat Leaders Are Blaming White People, Capitalism for Their Own Failures

July 11, 2021

Rational people who have even a modest understanding of what’s currently happening to this country can agree on many things: the mainstream media are overtly biased for the left; President Asterisk belongs in a care facility for the cognitively challenged; China, to some degree, has a frightening amount of influence in this country in both business and politics; and Hunter Biden is a criminal dirtbag who would already be in prison if his last name were Trump. This latter point would apply to the “Big Guy” as well, but sadly, we’re not likely ever to see that happen.

But there’s one indisputable fact that’s as certain as the sun rising in the morning and politicians spending more money: Progressives are almost always guilty of doing exactly what they accuse their opponents of doing. Whether it’s the hysterical accusations about the GOP defunding the police, “destroying our democracy,” violating the Constitution, or creating a crisis at the border, a thorough analysis will almost always prove that the Democrats are projecting. And I’m not talking about showing a movie at IMAX. In this context, according to healthline.com, projecting means “taking unwanted emotions or traits you don’t like about yourself and attributing them to someone else.” The Democrats are masters at this. As their socialist propaganda mentor, Joseph Goebbels, said many decades ago, “if you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it.” Very true…especially if your constituents are stupid.

The biggest lie that has been repeated ad nauseam by the left over the past eighteen months is that this country is “systemically racist.” Enter Rep. Cori Bush (Marxist-Mo.), arguably the most vile, racist lunatic in the United States Congress. (Actually, it’s probably a six-way tie, as the other five members of the so-called “Squad” are equally repugnant.) Bush solidified her spot as a top America-hater and racist when she posted a series of disgusting tweets over the July 4 weekend. A prime example was her ludicrous assertion that blacks are still not free in America.

“When they say that the 4th of July is about American freedom,” she ranted, “remember this: the freedom they’re referring to is for white people. This land is stolen land and Black people still aren’t free.”