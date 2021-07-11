https://www.theblaze.com/news/democrats-sound-alarm-woke-politics

The Democratic Party’s woke experiment is falling of the rails.

According to Axios, mainstream Democrats are sounding the alarm that progressives are driving voters away by acting too “judgmental,” “sensitive,” and

“woke.”

What are the details?

Despite the rise of far-left progressive politicians like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) — the latter of which nearly won the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016 and 2020 — Democratic voters are increasingly rejecting the far-left’s radical politics.

“These Democrats warn that by jamming politically correct terms or new norms down the throats of voters, they risk exacerbating the cultural wars — and inadvertently helping Trumpian candidates,” Axios reported. “Top Democrats confide that they’re very aware of the danger.”

The rise of Eric Adams, who will likely become the next mayor of New York City, is a prime example of normal Democratic voters rejecting the far-left agenda. Adams, a former New York Police Department captain, is moderate by most accounts, and, being a former police officer, rejects anti-police policies like “defund the police.”

As TheBlaze reported, Adams’ pro-police views deeply resonated with black and Hispanic voters in New York City.

In fact, Hakeem Jefferson, an assistant professor of political science at Stanford University, said the average black voter resembles Adams more than politicians like Ocasio-Cortez.

“Black people talk about politics in more practical and everyday terms… What makes more sense for people who are often distrustful of broad political claims is something that’s more in the middle,” Jefferson told the New York Times. “The median Black voter is not AOC and is actually closer to Eric Adams.”

What does this mean for elections?

As Adams’ victory in the New York City mayoral Democratic primary demonstrated, mainstream Democratic voters will continue to reject far-left progressive politics. That means, if Democratic candidates run on a radical platform, they face losing big time to Republicans.

Axios reported:

Moderate and swing-district lawmakers and aides tell Axios’ Margaret Talev and Alayna Treene that the party could suffer massive losses in next year’s midterms if Democrats run like Sen. Elizabeth Warren is president. One former Senate aide said it’s “bye-bye majority” if Democrats run on “extreme wokeness.”



Some Democratic lawmakers understand this phenomenon.

During a post-election conference call last November, Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), a moderate Democrat, tore into far-left policies, blaming the progressive agenda for why Democrats nearly lost control of the U.S. House.

“We have to commit to not saying the words ‘defund the police’ ever again,” she said. “We need to not ever use the words socialist or socialism ever again.”

“If we run this race again we will get f***ing torn apart again in 2022,” Spanberger predicted.

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.), the No. 3 House Democrat, agrees with Spanberger.

According to Clyburn, if Democrats run on a platform that includes “Medicare for All, defund the police, socialized medicine,” then Democrats will lose future elections.

