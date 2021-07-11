https://www.lenorathompsonwriter.com/beyondnarcissism/did-president-trump-just-promise-sovereignty-and-cancelling-of-the-strawmen-under-our-republic

I have a confession to make: Halfway through President Trump’s awesome CPAC speech today…lulled by the comfort of hearing our Restoring Father’s voice …I fell fast asleep. I was awoken by a small explosion in the hospital bed next to me. Michael was sitting stock upright and, Ladies and Gentlemen, he looked like he swallowed a light bulb! “He said! Trump said it!” he glowed. “Whaddidheshay?” I asked sleepily. “It’s his big MAGA Ending. He always says the same things.” “NOT THIS TIME.” Michael backed up the livestream of Trump’s Speech and I heard it too!!!! With just three small, seemingly insignificant words, it sounds to me like Trump promised We the People Emancipation from the Corporation and the restoration of Our Republic. Here’s what he said:

He’s never said it that way before… and I’ve listened to hundreds of Trump’s speeches since 2016. And while I’m not a lawyer it seems to me extremely interesting phrasing in light of the fact that uppercase vs lowercase letters means the difference between freedom as sovereign men and women under Our Constitutional Republic vs slavery as strawmen to the Corporation in the eyes of Maritime Law.

Our Republic



Michael’s a pretty chill guy but if you want to see a different kind of explosion, just use the phrase “our democracy” in his presence. Go ahead! I dare you. You’ll get a glare and he’ll growl, “We’re not a democracy. We’re a Constitutional Republic.“ I first wrote about this topic on January 13th, 2021 but if you’re anything like me, you’ve long forgotten reading what I’ve long forgotten writing! Our story begins in 1871. According to the National Liberty Alliance, that was the year our debt-laden Republic “made a deal with the Devil.” Through clever legal shenanigans under Maritime Law I can’t begin to comprehend, we gave away our sovereignty to become the corporation of the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. ALL CAPS. It’s not merely a typography style; all caps have legal significance. The National Liberty Alliance explains it far better, so here are seven screenshots from their site. Pause the slideshow so you can read them at your leisure. I’ll wait. ;)”

As a corporation the UNITED STATES OF AMERICA is governed by Maritime Law as indicated by the gold fringe bordering the American flag. Most people barely notice it. I didn’t. I assumed it was there for decoration. Not so! (Trump knows that. In 2019 and 2020, he embraced a gold-fringed American flag at CPAC. This year, the flag had no fringe! That is not by accident.)

This Maritime Law also extends to you and I. A reader of AMERICA: The Blog wrote, “Birth Certificates in all caps, shows that a human being is a vessel or property of the CORPORATION and not a free individual entity, according to Maritime Law; titles in all capital letters are for inanimate objects or the “dead”, which is why human death certificates are also caps.” Legally, you and I are all pronounced dead at birth. The sovereign citizen that is us is dead in the eyes of the law. Only the strawman exists. Who does the Constitution and Bill of Rights apply to? The living, of course. That is not us (according to this evil, legal hanky-panky.) At birth, our identities (names) become collateral for the Corporation’s loans. When our mothers deliver us or bring us to “berth”, our Birth Certificate Numbers are all traded on the New York Stock Exchange (look it up!) as we are mere chattel under the corporation, not sovereign citizens with inalienable rights as God intended us to be. Are you mad yet!?! I am!

The Language of the Courts



The language of the courts sounds like English, but it isn’t. How the law/judges define the words they speak is completely different from how you and I define the exact same words. Defenseless citizens believe they’re hearing their own language spoken in court when, in reality, it’s a foreign language consisting of the vernacular we speak but defined completely differently. Judges have reportedly admitted that what they say usually means the exact opposite of the words we hear. (Just like the Democrats!) Have you ever tried to read an English document from the 1400s or 1600s only to discover you couldn’t make head nor tail of it? Well, two brilliant men went back and reduced the English language down to its most basic, root form. They parsed it literally, removing all prefixes and suffixes and discovered that even the courts are using the parts of speech of the English language incorrectly and thus abusing their power. Even better, their research proved that the contract forming the corporation of the United States also used the language incorrectly, thus rendering it null and void as of our 1999 bankruptcy. It’s called quantum grammar and I’m as befuddled as you are…but fascinated! For me, the most enlightening part of this discovery is that you and I are pronounced dead at birth (“berth”) according to Maritime Law. If we’re dead, the Constitution no longer applies to us. If the family consists of dead people, of course the courts can rip (dead) children from their (dead) parents’ arms. Pretty much a-n-y-t-h-i-n-g can be done to us because we’re already dead. It’s an old legal trick dating back to the days of Nero in Rome. Suddenly, the Left’s horrifically gun-ho attitude towards abortion makes a small iota of sense because they consider all humans legally dead anyways. We’re basically living two parallel lives, two parallel timelines, two parallel realities. In one, we’re dead. Past tense. Screwed. But in reality, we’re very much alive and pissed off as Hell.

white house



Which brings us back to President Trump’s speech today. What did he say again?

“We will take back that glorious white house

that sits so majestically in our nation’s capitol.

Beautiful white house.

That’s small letters: white house.

That beautiful white house…

…and it is the most beautiful house of all.”



It’s a strange statement. Through our neurotypical vernacular (not autist) filter , we heard what we were supposed to hear: “White House.” Capitalized. President Trump knew that and found it absolutely necessary to clarify. To include a three word phrase that, to someone who hasn’t spent hours with their nose buried in Black’s Law Dictionary (Michael), would be immediately dismissed as, “Oh, that’s just Trump. He’s off teleprompter again. We love him but you gotta take him with a grain of salt.” Or do we? President Trump has spent more of his time being dragged through the American court system than anyone else. He recently said that subpoenas flow in so thick and fast that they’ve become basically “same shit, different day” for him. He’s been through two divorces with dependents. Gone bankrupt a few times. And with an impressive bevy of lawyers at his elbow, is launching a major lawsuit against Big Tech! It stands to reason that after fifty or so years in the courts, he knows a thing or two about Maritime Law. That’s why I find it so interesting that he found it absolutely necessary to utter those two little words, “small letters” in his speech today (alongside a whole slew of 17s; did you hear them!?!) If my hunch is right, the day we cease to be Strawmen will be all our Christmases and all our Birthdays rolled into one. For the first time in our lives, we will be free. Our Founding Fathers will lean over Heaven’s walls, smile and say, “Feels good, doesn’t it? This is what we intended for you. You’ve never had it before. Congratulations at tasting true Freedom for the very first time. Now…don’t ever let it go again!“

