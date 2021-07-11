https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/not-county-aoc-urges-illegals-apply-welfare-new-york-video/
The conscience of the American left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, told illegals how to apply for welfare in a recent video.
AOC told illegal aliens, “Do not count yourself out,” as she urged them to sign up for their government benefits.
Advertisement – story continues below
AOC has been pushing welfare for illegal aliens for years now.
It is also widely known that most U.S. families headed by illegal immigrants use taxpayer-funded welfare programs on behalf of their American-born anchor babies.
TRENDING: AWESOME! Crowd Chants “USA! USA!…” as President Trump Makes Appearance at UFC 264 in Las Vegas (VIDEO)
Democrats are lawless and crazy.
The video was taken on July 8 at the Ted Weiss Federal Building.
Advertisement – story continues below