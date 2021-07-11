https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/not-county-aoc-urges-illegals-apply-welfare-new-york-video/

The conscience of the American left, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, told illegals how to apply for welfare in a recent video.

AOC told illegal aliens, “Do not count yourself out,” as she urged them to sign up for their government benefits.

AOC has been pushing welfare for illegal aliens for years now.

It is also widely known that most U.S. families headed by illegal immigrants use taxpayer-funded welfare programs on behalf of their American-born anchor babies.

Democrats are lawless and crazy.

The video was taken on July 8 at the Ted Weiss Federal Building.

