https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/donald-trump-jr-cannot-reveal-fathers-reelection-plans-due-to-campaign-financing-which-means/

Donald Trump is going to run for president again in 2024. That’s the message inadvertently delivered by Donald Trump Jr today in an interview previewing his father’s speech at CPAC Texas.

“I can assure you it’s going to be interesting. I can assure you people will be outraged,” the eldest Trump son told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Friday before taking stage for his own speech.

Many have speculated that Trump would run for the office that was stolen from him during the fraudulent 2020 election. Some have said the only real question is whether or not he would be reinstated before then following the various election audits ramping up across the country.

Bartiromo asked Trump Jr. if his father would be running again. His answer seemed definitive even if it wasn’t straightforward.

‘Well, I do know my answer but I cannot reveal it yet – and, because that has to do with campaign financing and everything else, you know that,” Trump explained. “So I cannot reveal it yet but I absolutely know my answer and we’re going to do very well and people will be very happy.”

If Trump wasn’t planning on running or hadn’t made up his mind, it would behoove him to be ambiguous with his current drive to help the GOP win in the midterm elections. The fact that Trump Jr. does “know my answer” but cannot come out and say it because of “campaign financing and everything else” is a clear indicator that his father fully intends to run.

While some have given up on correcting the 2020 election, others continue to fight. At CPAC Texas, a card was distributed that detailed a 7-point plan to put Donald Trump back in the Oval Office “in days, not years.” According to The Daily Mail:

Also at the gathering, a seven-point plan of how to reinstate Trump as president circulated. The so-called ‘Trump Card’ details that the former president’s best chances of retaking his seat in the Oval Office before the 2024 election is by getting him placed in the House speakership post and ultimately leading Congress in impeaching and removing President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris from office.

The card, obtained by Forbes on Friday, appears to have been made and distributed by a group called Patriots SOAR, which is not associated with CPAC organizers. On the ‘7-pt. plan to restore Donald J. Trump in days, not years,’ readers are prompted to visit a webpage for Patriots SOAR.

At the top of the page, there is a link for a 90-second video with the thumbnail claiming ‘YOU can help restore our Commander-in-Chief. (And have fun while doing it!)’.

A letter on pages seven and eight of the 13-page document is signed by ‘your fellow countryman, Robert J. Antonellis’. He is described as an ‘Author, Investigative-Researcher & Engineer’ in the letter. While Antonellis is mentioned several times in the document, it is not clear what other individuals are associated with Patriots SOAR.

The audits that are happening now and that will be happening in the future are crucial whether Trump is to be reinstated early or if we have to wait until 2024. Election fraud was so widespread and the coverup by mainstream media and Big Tech was so absolute, it must be exposed before the next election if Republicans are to have any chance of success.

If the audits can force the removal of the Biden regime, justice will have been served. If it can prevent future election fraud like what we saw during the 2020 election, then it’s not ideal but it’s still necessary. We’ll just have to do what we can to survive the Biden-Harris regime.

Millions of Americans have put their hopes in our nation’s future in the hands of Donald Trump and his allies. We must unite to make certain the debacle of the 2020 election ever happens again.

New Conservative Network Seeks Crowdfunding Help

They say we have to go big or go home. We’re trying to go big and bring the patriotic truth the the nation, but we need help.

Readers may or may not realize that over the past year, we’ve been bringing more conservative news and opinion outlets under our wing. Don’t take our expansion as a sign of riches; all of the “acquisitions” have been through sweat and promises of greater things to come for all involved. As a result, we’ve been able to bring together several independent media sites under a unified vision of preventing America from succumbing to the progressive, “woke,” Neo-Marxist ideologies that are spreading like wildfire across America.

The slow and steady reopening of America is revealing there was a lot more economic hardship brought about from the Covd-19 lockdowns than most realize. While we continue to hope advertising dollars on the sites go up, it’s simply not enough to do things the right way. We are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $3000-$7000 per month. In other words, we’re in the red and hemorrhaging.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring the truth to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction. With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object! JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

