President Trump joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning to discuss his lawsuit against the far left tech giants and the Maricopa County audit in Arizona.

President Trump said they will find something “horrendous” results in the Arizona audit when results are released in the coming weeks.

President Trump took a swipe at liberal hack Chris Wallace from FOX News while speaking with Maria Bartiromo on FOX News about corrupt Hunter Biden and the Biden Crime Family.

President Trump: He knows nothing. The great one is three-and-a-half million dollars from Russia. From the wife of the Mayor of Moscow. What was that? I mentioned that at the debate. Your friend Chris Wallace would not let me ask that question. He said that’s irrelevant. Well, it’s not irrelevant. But the The beauty of it all is he’s going to get a half-a-million dollars a painting. And he’s never painted before! He’s not an artist. He’s never painted. This is just a payoff…

