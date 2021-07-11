https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/562483-eric-adams-to-meet-with-biden-on-curbing-gun-violence

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, who secured the New York City Democratic mayoral nomination last week, is reportedly scheduled to meet with President BidenJoe BidenCalifornia event center drops plans to host Gaetz, Greene’s ‘America First’ tour Xi, Kim vow to strengthen North Korea and China’s friendship, cooperation Sunday shows preview: Biden defends troop withdrawal in Afghanistan; COVID-19 impacting unvaccinated pockets MORE and a group of local leaders and law enforcement officials at the White House on Monday to discuss strategies to crack down on gun violence.

Multiple media outlets including The Wall Street Journal and The Uprising reported on Sunday that Biden, Adams, Attorney General Merrick Garland Merrick GarlandBiden signs sweeping order to bolster US competition, target big business The Hill’s Morning Report – Biden renews families plan pitch; Senate prepares to bring infrastructure package to floor Durbin calls on DOJ to stop defending Guantanamo detention MORE and other local leaders will come together tomorrow afternoon to participate in a meeting focused on gun violence in the nation.

Biden’s official schedule includes a meeting with Garland, a community violence intervention expert and local leaders, including law enforcement and elected officials, to “discuss his Administration’s comprehensive strategy to reduce gun crimes.”

The schedule, however, does not identify the local leaders who will be in attendance. The meeting is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

The Hill reached out to the White House and the Adams campaign for confirmation on the meeting.

Adams, a former police captain who entered the primary as the front-runner candidate, defeated a crowded field of Democrats to secure his party’s nomination, prevailing over former New York City Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangAdams victory in NYC reignites Democratic debate on crime, policing Eric Adams wins New York City mayoral primary NYC mayoral vote in turmoil after Board of Elections finds ‘discrepancy’ MORE and civil rights lawyer Maya Wiley.

The results were unknown for days after the election due to the city’s new ranked-choice voting system.

He will now face off against Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the Guardian Angels.

Adams made safety a cornerstone of his campaign.

On Sunday he vowed that New York City streets would be safe if he is elected, telling CNN’s Jake Tapper Jacob (Jake) Paul TapperOmar says she doesn’t regret past comments on Israel Equilibrium/Sustainability — Presented by NextEra Energy — NASA head doesn’t think humans ‘alone’ in universe Biden adviser on president signing bill: ‘I don’t think it’s a yes-or-no question’ MORE that the city would have a coordinated effort with Gov. Andrew Cuomo Andrew CuomoCuomo’s ‘gun emergency’: Illusion disguised as action Let our public servants share their expertise Cuomo declares ‘state emergency’ on gun violence in New York MORE (D-N.Y.) to ensure the city’s gun suppression unit receives the resources “they deserve.”

“And then we’re going to be extremely comfortable going to our judges and stating, we can’t have people who participate in gun violence and they’re out the next day. That’s unacceptable. We need to send a clear message that our streets are going to be safe.”

His victory, however, is already raising questions over how far to the left Democrats should move on the issues of crime and police reform if they want to secure victories in the midterm elections.

His win in the crowded democratic field illustrated that voters in a liberal city are open to messaging that combines a hard-on-crime position with calls for police reform, amid frustration over officer misconduct.

Adams was one of the most vocal candidates on the trail who opposed the “defund the police” rallying cry, which was endorsed by the party’s left flank,

“You can have all the reforms you want. You can have a kinder, gentler police department. But if your streets are filled with guns and you’re dealing with a lot of violence, you are still going to have a lot of children being shot,” he told New York magazine in April.

But “if you erode that trust, you are going to erode public safety,” he added.

The White House has struggled to enact police reforms, with Republican lawmakers refusing to take up key police proposals on Capitol Hill, namely the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act.

In June, however, the three chief negotiators working on a police reform package said they reached a bipartisan agreement on the issue.

“After months of working in good faith, we have reached an agreement on a framework addressing the major issues for bipartisan police reform,” Rep. Karen Bass Karen Ruth BassCivil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Civil rights groups raise concerns over police reform bill talks House passes bill to remove Confederate statues from Capitol MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Tim Scott Timothy (Tim) Eugene ScottCivil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Civil rights groups raise concerns over police reform bill talks Tim Scott launches reelection bid MORE (R-S.C.) and Sen. Cory Booker Cory BookerCivil rights leaders find meeting with WH ‘encouraging’ amidst voting rights battle Civil rights groups raise concerns over police reform bill talks Some Democrats put activism over climate action MORE (D-N.J.) said in a joint statement.

The specifics of that agreement, however, still remain unknown.

