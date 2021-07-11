https://twitchy.com/jacobb-38/2021/07/11/facts-matter-leftist-misinformation-about-voting-reform-efforts-takes-a-shellacking-from-former-gov-chris-christie/

“Republicans want every legal voter to be able to cast a legal vote for the candidate of their choice.”

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie puts into effective terms the actual goal of voting reform measures pushed by Republicans. It is a refreshing counter to some of the outlandish mischaracterizations that have been made by the left.

Liberal rhetoric totally mischaracterizes the state of voting rights in this country. We must push back and tell the American people the truth—Republicans want every legal voter to be able to cast a legal vote for the candidate of their choice. Dems are not telling you the truth. https://t.co/NodSx3etMN — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) July 11, 2021

Christie’s tweet is a follow-up to an appearance on ABC’s ‘This Week’ in which he drew a sharp contrast between the reforms that are being sought and the hyperventilating rhetoric being espoused by those in opposition.

Chris Christie: the Texas voting law adds more days of early voting and more drop boxes. Democrat rhetoric “outstrips what’s actually being done.” pic.twitter.com/IpziKQafq2 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2021

Point made. Facts matter. A leftist narrative takes a shellacking.

So important from @GovChristie If Texas Democrats walk out again, they’ll effectively block those expanded ballot access efforts. And they’re doing it for theater, because they know COVID drive-through voting was never meant to be permanent. https://t.co/PNKRIS5bIQ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 11, 2021

