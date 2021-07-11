https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/stephen-kruiser/2021/07/11/fbi-narc-on-your-loved-ones-to-battle-homegrown-violent-extremism-n1460968

FBI Goes Full Soviet

As I wrote in my Morning Briefing last Friday, the federal government has gotten even creepier ever since Joe Biden was installed as acting president. There’s a lust for federal control on the Left that’s grown immeasurably, especially since January 20, 2021. It had been getting out of hand all during the pandemic last year. We’ve witnessed the uncomfortable spectacle of almost half the country willingly ceding their freedoms and celebrating government control of their lives.

Somebody should tell them they live in the United States of America.

Kidding. It’s getting more difficult by the day to recognize our beloved country. For example, here is a little something from the FBI’s Twitter account:

Family members and peers are often best positioned to witness signs of mobilization to violence. Help prevent homegrown violent extremism. Visit https://t.co/bql36iSbig to learn how to spot suspicious behaviors and report them to the #FBI. #NatSec pic.twitter.com/ZwJp5h5bWD — FBI (@FBI) July 11, 2021

Those graphics look like they were done in a Soviet propaganda shop in 1975.

I’ve repeatedly said that Donald Trump’s greatest failure as president was not purging the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s leftist loons. The organization tasked with domestic security is allowing its priorities to be established by a woke leftist narrative that completely ignores the real threats to the homeland.

Relevant: Enough With the ‘White Boy Domestic Terror Threat’ Fiction

The document that this tweet links to was written in 2019 and goes all-in on the leftist lie about the biggest threat to America being a handful of drunk whackos here at home. That lie is the cornerstone of an ambitious attempt to portray every white American who votes Republican as a ticking time bomb who is always on the verge of committing violence. Democrats can’t make a logical case for any of their insane policies so they continually resort to demonizing anyone who disagrees with them. It’s all they’ve got.

The vibe of this tweet from the FBI sent some Cold War shivers down plenty of people’s spines:

Just change your name to KGB and be done with it. — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) July 11, 2021

Recently, I’ve taken to calling the U.S. “New East Berlin” whenever anything like this happens. It’s beyond unnerving that the FBI thinks it’s perfectly normal to encourage Americans to behave like oppressed masses who lived behind the Iron Curtain during the Cold War. This isn’t just an example of the FBI’s social media people being tone-deaf, the document it references says the same thing.

The rot within the Bureau was bad when Trump was in office, which means it will only get worse with this commie clown show of an administration. What citizens really need to be on the lookout for are the actual terrorist threats that the FBI is missing while it obsesses over that dude with the horns on his hat.

I’m off to close all my blinds. I live in a leftist ‘hood and don’t want my neighbors to get any ideas.

