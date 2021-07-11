This is outrageous. The @FBI has a growing credibility problem and this type of sinister snitching is clearly unhelpful.

Why hasn’t the @fbi made more progress finding the BLM rioters from last summer? Why hasn’t the @fbi leadership apologized for the Russian hoax they pushed? https://t.co/twmZp7M1wI

— Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 11, 2021