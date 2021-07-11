http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/dbMvqD6f6Jo/former-mk-yehuda-glick-detained-for-bringing-palestinian-into-jerusalem-673453

Police on Saturday night detained former MK Yehuda Glick for questioning at Walaja checkpoint on the outskirts of Jerusalem suspicion of trying to smuggle a Palestinian who apparently did not have a permit to cross into Israeli territory.However, Glick told journalists on Sunday that the police at the checkpoint had waved him through and he, on his own volition, stopped his car and told the police to check the Palestinian’s paperwork.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’ }).render(‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’); }); “I was forcibly dragged out of my car and was handcuffed and bundled into a police vehicle,” Glick told KAN Radio. “I behaved like a model citizen.” According to a police statement, Glick became angry and began causing a disturbance when told to get out of his car. if(window.location.pathname.indexOf(“656089”) != -1){console.log(“hedva connatix”);document.getElementsByClassName(“divConnatix”)[0].style.display =”none”;} “The police are lying,” Glick responded. “I told the officer ‘if you hand me my ID back, I will cooperate.’ Is that causing a disturbance? The allegations against me are absurd,” Glick added. “My wife and I saw a nice young man who asked for a ride,” Glick told Army Radio on Sunday morning. “He said he was a Palestinian and had permits. We arrived at the checkpoint and I asked for him to be checked. The officers there told me to pull over and then one of them came over to me and said I was being detained.”

Glick’s wife, Hadas, who watched events unfold, said her husband was the one who asked the officer stationed at the checkpoint to check on the Palestinian, after the couple picked him up on as a hitchhiker, and that Glick was summoned for questioning at Atarot police station.

“We were at Har Gilo, (a settlement near Jerusalem) on Shabbat. When we left, we saw a young man standing next to the guard’s booth. He asked for a ride, we talked to him, he said he wanted to go to Malha. We asked him where he was from, and he said ‘a neighbor from the village of Walaja’, and that he had permits.”

Hadas Glick recounted that when they arrived near the checkpoint, the officer there told them they could continue their journey and “in response, Yehuda drew his attention to the fact that he needed to check the passenger and the validity of his permits.”

She said that when it was discovered that there was a problem with the Palestinian’s documents, the soldier informed them that they were being detained for attempting to smuggle in a Palestinian without proper documents, claiming that by law, they were not allowed to bring him to the checkpoint. “We did not know that we needed to drop him off before the checkpoint and let him walk.”

The Border Police, who are in charge of the checkpoint, reportedly issued a statement regarding the incident. “During routine checks, Border Police officers stationed in Walaja checkpoint stopped a car containing an illegal alien without appropriate permits. As the driver was informed he was being detained, he caused a disturbance and refused to cooperate with the officers,” the statement reportedly read, according to Kan 11. “The driver was released on bail and the illegal alien was transferred to Ofer Prison.” “It’s a very uneasy feeling, a terrible feeling,” Hadas Glick said. “We acted as any person would act.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

