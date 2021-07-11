https://www.dailywire.com/news/four-busted-in-hotel-overlooking-denver-ahead-of-mlb-all-star-game-cops-feared-las-vegas-style-shooting-report

Denver law enforcement officials stormed a hotel overlooking the city and arrested four individuals after a maid noticed suspicious activity in the room. News of the raid broke late on Saturday night even though the raid actually took place on Friday night.

Police said that the raid, which was carried out by SWAT teams, netted numerous firearms, body armor, and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition. Police said that the charges were “related to illegal possession of firearms,” meaning the suspects were prohibited by law from having firearms. The room reportedly had a balcony that overlooked the downtown area, which is where Coors Field is located.

Coors Field, which is the home of the Colorado Rockies, is set to host Major League Baseball’s All Star Game this week after far-left activists pressured the league into moving the game out of Georgia following numerous false claims that were made about Georgia’s new voter integrity laws.

Police feared that a “Las Vegas style shooting” could unfold on the area, reports Denver’s ABC News. Law enforcement officials said that one of the suspects, referencing a recent divorce, wrote on social media that he was going to “go out in a big way.”

“On Friday, July 9, 2021, Denver Police responded to the Maven Hotel at 1850 Wazee St. on a report of a suspicious occurrence,” the Denver Police Department said in a statement. “Through the investigation, Denver Police arrested three men and a woman, obtained search warrants for two rooms and recovered evidence, and two vehicles were also impounded to be processed for possible evidence.”

ALERT: Officers were in the 1800 BLK Wazee on a report of a suspicious occurrence . The investigation led to the arrest of three males , charges are pending but they are related to illegal possession of firearms. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 10, 2021

Denver police arrested the following four individuals:

Gabriel Rodriguez (48) : Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute.

: Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute. Ricardo Rodriguez (44) : Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender.

: Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender. Kanoelehua Serikawa (43) : Investigation of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

: Investigation of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, and a warrant from another jurisdiction. Richard Platt (42): Investigation of Possession of a Weapon by a Previous Offender, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute (two counts), and a warrant from another jurisdiction.

“They said they heard a maid walked into the hotel room and she saw a bunch of guns laid out,” a witness told a local news station. “Then they found a white SUV on the road and all doors were unlocked and there was a laptop on the dashboard open, so it was a very suspicious vehicle.”

The press release concluded:

The investigation and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety. DPD encourages residents and visitors to always be aware of their surroundings and to report suspicious or illegal activity to police immediately. Call 911 for emergencies; the non-emergency number is 720-913-2000.

Police said that the investigation was ongoing and they were not releasing more details at the moment in an effort to “protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.”

