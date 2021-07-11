https://www.theepochtimes.com/gov-abbott-discusses-texas-border-security-efforts_3896351.html
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has blamed what he called the Biden administration’s “open border” policy for the recent surge in illegal immigrants coming across the border.
He held a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities on Saturday at the state Capitol.
The briefing comes just over a week after Abbott met with former President Donald Trump at the southern border.
Abbott invited Trump to see the border wall project that was a major initiative under the Trump administration, but halted by the Biden administration.
“Our message to the country is that even though the federal government may have abandoned their responsibility, we are not going to abandon our responsibility,” Abbott said.