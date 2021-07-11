https://www.theepochtimes.com/gov-abbott-discusses-texas-border-security-efforts_3896351.html

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has blamed what he called the Biden administration’s “open border” policy for the recent surge in illegal immigrants coming across the border.

He held a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities on Saturday at the state Capitol.

The briefing comes just over a week after Abbott met with former President Donald Trump at the southern border.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a border security briefing with sheriffs from border communities at the state Capitol in Austin, Texas, on July 10, 2021. (Courtesy of Office of the Texas Governor)

Abbott invited Trump to see the border wall project that was a major initiative under the Trump administration, but halted by the Biden administration.

“Our message to the country is that even though the federal government may have abandoned their responsibility, we are not going to abandon our responsibility,” Abbott said.

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, left, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, center, and former President Donald Trump attend a border security briefing to discuss further plans in securing the southern border wall on June 30, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Pool via AP)

