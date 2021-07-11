https://therightscoop.com/ha-ha-salon-writer-gets-taste-of-his-own-medicine-at-cpac-too-hilarious-voice-cracking-ensues/

Some Salon writer who went to CPAC, like he goes to a lot of conservative events, to pretend that he’s a reporter by walking around filming people with his phone and then making fun of him. It’s a gimmick that can take you to the comedy news program the Daily Show or even comedy news channel CNN.

But this guy only made it to Salon so far. And lots of retweets where he bravely mocks conservatives for the delight of his “audience.”

Well the tables were turned again. Hilariously.

We asked Salon reporter @ZTPetrizzo to acknowledge the 2020 BLM riots, he refused, pretended to not know who we were, but actually did in the end The left is in denial about their extremism while chasing boogeymen at CPAC I think he was slightly intimidated by a real question https://t.co/0sfJr6DQPc pic.twitter.com/vmiY3RAB8K — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 10, 2021

This is priceless here:





In a way, this next one pushes the line of “too much.” But in another way, it’s exactly how the left does things to the right, except in this case the Salon dweeb is never in any danger (though you wouldn’t know it from his squeaking.)

So weird to see a far leftist propaganda writer w/ little clout & even fewer readers Actually come face to face with one of their right wing boogeymen. The physiognomy, posture, voice cracking, fear in the eyes, wow! It totally explains why they hide behind their keyboards pic.twitter.com/yF1uJWAS3V — ELIJAH (@ElijahSchaffer) July 10, 2021

This one made me chuckle some more.

He’s tired of everyone. pic.twitter.com/WKG9CTRy6O — Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) July 10, 2021

This one though…

Convinced I should’ve brought my “leave me alone and let me do my job” t-shirt to CPAC this year. — Zachary Petrizzo (@ZTPetrizzo) July 10, 2021

You don’t have a real job, guy whose name I can’t remember even when I’m looking at it.

But hey, keep doing that ambush video mockery thing. It’s going GREAT.

