https://justthenews.com/nation/hotel-housekeeper-prevents-potential-las-vegas-style-mass-shooting-ahead-all-star-game?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A Denver hotel housekeeper is being hailed for her role in preventing what officials feared could have become a “Las Vegas style shooting” at the upcoming MLB All-Star Game, according to a report from over the weekend.

A housekeeper alerted local police after she found 1,000 rounds of ammunition and over a dozen weapons in a room at the Maven Hotel near Coors Field, where the game will be played Tuesday.

Authorities confiscated 16 long guns, ammo, and body armor from the room, which had a balcony that overlooked downtown Denver.

“The investigations and arrests were the result of a tip from the public, serving as an excellent example of the critical role the community plays in public safety,” police said Saturday evening.

Three men and a woman were arrested and charged in connection with the findings.

Hundreds were injured and 59 were killed in 2017 during a mass shooting from a Las Vegas hotel room during a music festival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

