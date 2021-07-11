https://thelibertyloft.com/vaers-reports-largest-one-week-increase-in-deaths-as-new-vaccine-propaganda-plan-announced/

Charlotte, NC — Over 2,000 new deaths were added in one week to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), according to the latest data dump from the Centers for Disease Controls (CDC).

Within one week, the number of deaths reported from the COVID-19 shots jumped from 6,985 to 9,048 through July 2. In the 7 months since the COVID-19 began being distributed, the number of vaccine-related deaths exceed 30 percent the number of total deaths reported (6,145) for all vaccines combined since VAERS was created in 1990.

The data includes 14 deaths among the 12- to 17-year-old age group and 438,441 total adverse events as well as 917 deaths among unborn babies. There have been 56,971 emergency room visits, 26,818 hospitalizations, 7,822 life-threatening injuries, 7,463 permanent disabilities.

Keep in mind, we know that the government uses a selective process on recording deaths and multiple studies in the past have shown the VAERS system only captures 1 to 10 percent of the total actual deaths meaning the real number could be in the 90,000 to 900,000 range. As I reported earlier this week on a discussion between Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, they estimate about 200,000 American deaths to the shot. There are plenty of horrific stories of vaccine injuries and deaths that doctors, the government and the media refuse to acknowledge.

This data comes out the same week the Biden administration announced its plan for a door-to-door propaganda campaign to get Americans to submit to the medical experiment, and the corporate media that had running death tickers when the “pandemic” began is ignoring the real danger from the jabs.

“The suppression is so blatant and so overt that doctors with impeccable credentials are being de-platformed for just voicing an opinion,” Zelenko said. “And then you couple that together with proven prehospital treatment approaches and protocols that have been proven to reduce hospitalization and death by 85% and that information is being suppressed.”

As Mercola noted, the “Food and Drug Administration didn’t insist on a robust post-vaccination data collection system.” This vaccine has nothing to do with your health. Unless you are completely blind, it is clear to see how corrupt our government and the big pharmaceutical companies are. This is about money, about power and about control.

The corruption has been there for decades. Go back to the 1976 swine flu hoax when the Ford administration instituted the first “Operation Warp Speed,” although it didn’t use that name, in an election year to rush a vaccine that caused huge numbers of Guillain-Barré syndrome and led to more deaths than the flu. In fact, the whole fearmongering that year was because of one, yes one, death reported from the swine flu from a private at Fort Dix.

The media pushed the fear that it would be the next Spanish Flu. The only difference than now, the media actually reported on the vaccine injuries and the government actually halted the shots.

Congress granted the vaccine makers immunity that year, which was a one-off for that vaccine. Then, in the 1980s, the government and the new bureaucrat Anthony Fauci granted permanent immunity for all vaccines.

That swine flu death at Fort Dix happened in February of that year and the vaccine was out by October, nearly the same time frame we saw with the rushed COVID-19 jabs.

The New York Times reported on Oct. 12 of 1976: “Swine flu vaccination programs in nine states and in Pittsburgh and its suburbs were suspended today, two weeks after they began nationally, after the deaths of three elderly persons who received the vaccine yesterday at a clinic in Pittsburgh.

It took just three deaths to get governors to start halting the shot that year, and by Dec. 16 the federal government stopped the entire program. We have over 9,000 deaths now, and nobody bats an eye.

The propaganda machine has long pushed the ineffective annual flu shots, and in 2009 Fauci was pushing another swine flu hoax. The government, with help from their media mouthpieces, manipulated data and lied. As investigative reporter Jon Rappoport wrote: “Fauci was, in fact, recommending a highly dangerous vaccine for protection against AN EPIDEMIC THAT DIDN’T EXIST AT ALL.”

Sharyl Attkisson, working for CBS at the time, said: “We discovered through our (Freedom of Information) efforts that before the CDC mysteriously stopped counting Swine Flu cases, they had learned that almost none of the cases they had counted as Swine Flu was, in fact, (were not) Swine Flu or any sort of flu at all! The interest in the story from one [CBS] executive was very enthusiastic. He said it was “the most original story” he’d seen on the whole Swine Flu epidemic. But others pushed to stop it [after it was published on the CBS News website] and, in the end, no [CBS television news] broadcast wanted to touch it. We aired numerous stories pumping up the idea of an epidemic, but not the one that would shed original, new light on all the hype. It was fair, accurate, legally approved and a heck of a story. With the CDC keeping the true Swine Flu stats secret, it meant that many in the public took and gave their children an experimental vaccine that may not have been necessary.”

Where are the Republican politicians? They’re out trying to score political points while doing nothing, or parting at CPAC while America burns. Fauci doesn’t need to be fired, he needs to be jailed. And the GOP is sitting on their hands.

Where are the Christians? Their megachurches are running vaccine clinics as so many American churches have long ago submitted to the god of convenience and tax-exempt status as they are now working for the state, not for God.

