Caitlyn Jenner. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Caitlyn Jenner was hit with transphobic abuse while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference.

A heckler filmed himself repeatedly deadnaming her and calling her a “sick freak.”

The former reality TV star is running in California’s recall election against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Caitlyn Jenner was harassed and hit with transphobic abuse while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas.

A heckler filmed himself approaching the former reality TV star, who is running for governor of California, and repeatedly deadnaming her and calling her a “sick freak.”

Calling a transgender person by their birth name is known as deadnaming, and it can be a stressful and triggering experience.

A video of the abuse was posted to Twitter by the account Patriot Takes, which monitors right-wing media. The identity of the attacker who filmed the video is not clear.

The video shows the heckler approaching Jenner while she poses for photos in the lobby of the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

“Hey, Bruce. Bruce, what do you think about the stuff that they’re teaching in schools regarding the LGBTQ?”, the heckler shouts at her.

As Jenner walks away, he pursues her and says, “About Jesus Christ, Bruce. Don’t forget about Jesus.”

Jenner continues to ignore the attacker, and as she exits the hotel and heads towards a waiting car, the heckler says “look at that sick freak.”

Caitlyn Jenner is in Dallas to attend CPAC, an annual gathering of top US conservatives. The former reality TV star, a vocal Republican, runs in California’s recall election against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

In her first press conference since announcing her candidacy, Jenner recently said, “I am a private citizen of the state of California, I have every right in the world to be able to run for this office and I am on the Republican side. Obviously, I’m on the Republican side.”

“But don’t put me in this box, like if you’re in this box of ‘you’re a Republican, you have to think this way,” she said.

