The jokes write themselves, given the personal reputation garnered by Kamala Harris, at least at the beginning of her political career. The vice-president has been given some big issues to deal with and her failure to achieve any measure of success is causing some heartburn among Team Biden. Kamala’s response is that maybe she should just start saying no more often.

On Friday, Kamala was interviewed by Soledad O’Brien on BET, and let’s just say it didn’t go well, at least for those of us who are not Kamala’s fan base. The quote that has gotten the most attention from the interview is the one about the lack of Kinkos or other businesses offering copying services in rural areas. Her nonsensical statement was used as justification for her opposition to voter id laws. Not only is this insulting to voters in rural areas but it shows her lack of familiarity with people who live outside of metropolitan areas. Rural residents who wish to vote are perfectly capable and able to provide identification in order to cast a vote. Kamala deserves the mocking she received for the comment.

Kamala Harris absurdly says it’s “almost impossible” for rural Americans to photocopy their ID pic.twitter.com/J94IuGBFLv — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 10, 2021

Joe Biden has been delegating some big projects to Kamala because let’s face it, he isn’t up to handling too full of a plate. Also, Joe wants Kamala to be his successor so he is helping her build a portfolio of experience in foreign policy and domestic policy, too. He declared her his Border Czar early in his administration and then he put her in charge of voting laws. Soledad O’Brien rattled off all of her jobs and asked how she could handle it all.

About 19 minutes into the 20-minute interview with BET that aired Friday, broadcaster Soledad O’Brien rattled off Harris’ major undertakings. ‘Immigration, increasing broadband access, black maternal mortality, racial inequality, women in the workforce, infrastructure. We just talked about voting rights. That seems like a lot for one person,’ O’Brien said to Harris. Can one person do all that realistically?’ O’Brien asked. Harris responded by saying she multitasks and admits there’s a lot to get done. Then she jokingly said, ‘Yeah, maybe I don’t say “no” enough,’ and then laughed. ‘But I do believe that these things are achievable. It’s just a lot of hard work, but that’s why we’re here and that’s what people wanted. Right?’ Harris said. ‘We will go into these positions that we will arrive in these positions, and we will work hard and get things done. And that’s what motivates me, truly.’

That last sentence sums it up pretty well – Kamala relies on nonsensical answers to legitimate questions, she just strings words together and lets them land wherever they do. She’s not presented real plans for any of her projects, other than generously committing millions of American dollars to Northern Triangle countries as her way of dealing with root causes of the Biden border crisis. If that solution worked, the problem of illegal immigration at the southern border would have been solved years ago. Administration after administration has tried to buy our way out of handling floods of illegal immigrants and look where we are now. Illegal immigration is at record levels.

Kamala says she should just say no to Joe but she can’t, really. He’s supposed to be in charge yet most people don’t think he’s in charge of much of anything. A recent poll shows that a majority of Americans think it is Biden administration officials who are in charge, not Joe. Some of us would include Jill as a major force behind the scenes. It’s understandable that Americans don’t believe Joe’s in charge if they watch any of Joe’s interactions with the press. Whether in a formal setting like a press conference or in informal settings like ice cream shops, Joe is unable to articulate policy decisions or plans and he has to whip out a notecard to repeat pertinent talking points. Biden does not inspire confidence in his ability to lead our country through these challenging times.

Fifty-seven percent of respondents to a Convention of States Action and Trafalgar Group poll said the president is not fully executing the duties of his office. Thirty-six percent said they were confident that he was directing all policy and agenda matters. There was a disparity between political ideologies, as nearly 59% of Democratic voters said they thought Biden was in charge of the administration. Thirty-two percent said he was not in charge. Eighty-four percent of Republican voters said they did not believe Biden was fully executing the duties of his office. Only 11% of GOP voters believe he is directing all policy and agenda matters. Fifty-eight percent of independent voters said they did not believe Biden was fully executing the duties of his office, while 36% disagreed.

The level of both Democrat support for Biden and Republican disapproval of Biden isn’t unusual. What is concerning if you are in the Biden administration is the majority of independent voters who don’t believe that Joe is running the show. The only way for either party to win elections is to convince independent voters to vote for them. This doesn’t bode well for Democrats in the mid-term elections next year. That and the fact that Joe Biden’s border crisis is only getting worse, not better, and his approval rating on immigration policy is in the dumpster.

Kamala’s lame opposition to voter id laws is also out of step with the majority of voters. It is insulting to minority voters or disadvantaged communities to say that they are unable to get personal identification. Democrat leadership thinks their voters are stupid or unable to take care of basic tasks in life.

Stories from disgruntled employees in the vice-president’s office have received attention in the press.

And last week, aides and administration officials complained of a tense atmosphere with low morale and trust, and bad communication in Harris’s office in a bombshell Politico report. She waited 93 days to visit the border after President Joe Biden tasked her tackling the immigration crisis. When she finally visited El Paso, Texas on June 25, Republicans said it was a ‘pit stop’ en route to her California home. In Politico’s report, aides said they were treated ‘like s**t’ and tensions reached a breaking point when Harris finally decided to visit the border. The decision blindsided officials tasked with arranging travel and others outside her office responsible for messaging across the administration, according to Politico. The outlet cited 22 officials, former officials, aides and associates of President Biden and Harris who described low morale, a tense atmosphere, porous lines of communication and diminished trust. Harris’s Chief of Staff Tina Flournoy especially came under fire with one source saying, ‘people are thrown under the bus from the very top.’

To counter the bad p.r. from her staff, Kamala held a cookout at the vice-presidential residence last week, after the July 4th holiday. Lots of smiling group pictures and happy talk were posted on social media to present a unified front. We already know Kamala isn’t a good politician or effective leader. It sounds like she’s not a very good boss, either.

Me, taking every opportunity for selfies with @OpalVadhan46@VP: Hand over that phone! Turns out the @VP a pretty good photographer (and #VPRBBQ host) pic.twitter.com/hn7UY0LLEm — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) July 9, 2021

