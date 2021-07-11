https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/libertad-massive-demonstrations-against-the-dictatorship-break-out-in-cuba/

Massive protests in a number of cities are underway right now in Cuba with thousands taking to the streets to protest the communist dictatorship:

Spontaneous street protests breaking out in several cities in #Cuba right now with chants of #NoTenemosMiedo (We Are Not Afraid) Frustration with the dictatorships incompetence,greed & repression is mounting rapidly pic.twitter.com/eSAr8Xrxpf — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) July 11, 2021

And we do mean massive:

We’re seeing reports that the government is attempting to shut down the internet to keep photos and videos from getting out:

🚨 #HAPPENINGNOW Tens of thousands of people in #Cuba are protesting at this very moment. The regime is shutting off the internet on the island. The Castro dictatorship doesn’t want the world to see what’s happening. Please SHARE & stand with these freedom fighters! #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/qdKupC9r1N — María Elvira Salazar 🇺🇸 (@MaElviraSalazar) July 11, 2021

But it’s not working if that’s the case:

This is historic right now in Cuba. Last time was in 1994 and Fidel had to come in person and talk the crowd down. https://t.co/3MK2iNEWgn — Danny Rivero (@TooMuchMe) July 11, 2021

You can hear the crowd chanting, “Libertad!”:

El malecón de La Habana repleto de pueblo pidiendo Libertad. #DíaHistórico #SOSCuba 🇨🇺🇨🇺🇨🇺 pic.twitter.com/iwxdN7cwUy — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021

More video:

El pueblo de Matanzas, Cuba se suma a esta #ProtestaHistórica. Esto es en Colón. Piden Libertad y FIN de la Dictadura. #SOSCuba pic.twitter.com/gVR8E1v14G — Yusnaby Pérez (@Yusnaby) July 11, 2021

But Cuban security forces are cracking down on the protesters:

Cuban police has begun to arrest and attack protestors in the streets. pic.twitter.com/fbK49yqFhD — Comandante Shinji 🇨🇺 (@ShinjiTheCuban) July 11, 2021

Commies gonna commie:

Police and military forces are being sent out to stop the protests in Cuba. pic.twitter.com/sGCWItoOv9 — Comandante Shinji 🇨🇺 (@ShinjiTheCuban) July 11, 2021

And Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is actually in the streets attempting to quell the demonstrations:

Just in: @DiazCanelB arrived in San Antonio de los Baños minutes ago and spoke to residents there following rare protests in the town where Cubans called for freedom and access to vaccines. Other protests have taken place in other parts of Cuba today as economy worsens. — Patrick Oppmann CNN (@CNN_Oppmann) July 11, 2021

Photos here:

Imágenes del Presidente de #Cuba intercambiando con el pueblo de #SanAntonioDeLosBaños en la provincia de #Artemisa. Fotos: Rosy Amaro/Facebook. pic.twitter.com/44dGJKmUec — Canal Caribe (@CanalCaribeCuba) July 11, 2021

