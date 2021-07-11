https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/07/11/libertad-massive-demonstrations-against-the-dictatorship-break-out-in-cuba/

Massive protests in a number of cities are underway right now in Cuba with thousands taking to the streets to protest the communist dictatorship:

And we do mean massive:

We’re seeing reports that the government is attempting to shut down the internet to keep photos and videos from getting out:

But it’s not working if that’s the case:

You can hear the crowd chanting, “Libertad!”:

More video:

But Cuban security forces are cracking down on the protesters:

Commies gonna commie:

And Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez is actually in the streets attempting to quell the demonstrations:

Photos here:

We’ll keep you posted.

