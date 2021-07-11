https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/11/literally-racist-liz-wheeler-wipes-the-floor-with-marc-lamont-hill-for-his-comments-on-all-white-people-being-racist-watch/

Imagine posting this thinking you’re the good guy here.

Imagine being so buried in hate and rhetoric that you can’t see you’re the problem.

Watch this:

Racist smells his own hole.

Wait, does that work here?

Yeah, yeah it does.

He claims she’s backing him into a corner with that question.

Wow.

Ooh, ooh, we know the word.

It rhymes with bassist.

Liz Wheeler threw down:

The NERVE of those parents not wanting their white children to be taught they are oppressors and their black children to be taught they are victims.

It’s weird, right? Like he thought this was some sort of gotcha?

When he looks like a total jacka*s … just strange.

Also a familiar behavior in people who know they’re wrong from the get-go.

And Marc was very wrong here.

***

Related:

OMG HIDE YOUR LEGOS! FBI asking Twitter to report their friends and family for ‘suspicious behavior’ hilariously BACKFIRES

FAFO –> Salon’s Zachary Petrizzo goes to CPAC to shriek about the big meanies there, gets WAY more than he asked for (watch)

MIC DROP x 1000: Tim Young TRIGGERS smug Joy Reid in back and for after she ‘plays’ dumb in attempt to trash Rob Schneider

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...