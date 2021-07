https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/live-stream-video-president-trump-delivers-remarks-texas-cpac-convention-445-pm-et/

President Donald Trump will be speaking in Dallas, Texas on Sunday at the CPAC 2021 in Dallas, Texas.

The Texas event is titled: “America UnCanceled.”

President Donald Trump is expected to address the general session on Sunday at 4:45 PM ET.

49,800 are already watching the event live on Right Side Broadcasting Network.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook