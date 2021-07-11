https://nationalfile.com/mastriano-releases-details-on-pennsylvanias-2020-election-audit-democrats-pledge-to-stop-it/

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano submitted a forensic investigation request to evaluate Pennsylvania’s election results and processes for the 2020 General Election.

The forensic investigation requested has been sent to two Republican counties and one Democratic county: Philadelphia, York, and Tioga county. Philadelphia has faced multiple accusations of election fraud such as stuffing ballot boxes and turning poll watchers away.

Philadelphia County voted in favor of Biden: 81.44% (D) compared to 17.90% (R). York County voted in favor of Trump: 61.53% (R) compared to 36.95% (D). Tioga County voted in favor of Trump: 74.70% (R) compared to 23.51% (D)

A news release from Senator Mastriano’s office indicated the reasoning behind the forensic investigation, showing that each of the counties are a different geographical region within the state.  “The people of our Commonwealth should have confidence that their vote counts.”

Pennsylvanian citizens had launched a petition for a forensic investigation against the “alleged fraud” and numerous statistical abnormalities. (READ MORE: Citizens Launch Petition To Audit The Vote In Pennsylvania, Citing ‘Alleged Fraud’)

President Joe Biden will delivering a speech in Philadelphia on Tuesday. Biden’s remarks will be on “actions to protect the sacred, constitutional right to vote.” Biden’s visit to Pennsylvania is already facing backlash, as he has yet to visit the ongoing southern border crisis. Vice President Kamala Harris went to the southern border five months into President Biden’s term. Biden has appointed Kamala to handle the crisis.

Pennsylvanian Attorney General, Josh Shapiro, has claimed that he will do everything in his power to “stop this sham audit.”

Pennsylvania is following suit of Arizona, which is also having their own investigation.

