https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/07/11/mic-drop-x-1000-tim-young-triggers-smug-joy-reid-in-back-and-for-after-she-plays-dumb-in-attempt-to-trash-rob-schneider/

Joy Reid just keeps out-ugly’ing herself on Twitter.

Is out-ugly’ing a word?

You know what? We don’t care if it is or not, it really works for this lame subtweet where she was ‘dunking’ on Rob Schneider. She was trying to make him insignificant because he has become a voice of reason against the government forcing people to vaccinate. And you know, she’s far too important to know who a comedian who has made dozens of films and has been making people laugh for decades is.

What a harpy:

Is it weird that I have no idea who Rob Schneider is? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2021

Is it weird that Joy claimed time-traveling hackers posted a bunch of homophobic content on her old blog? Or is it weirder that she got away with that lame excuse?

Enter Tim Young:

Yup.

She does.

Guess she didn’t like Tim’s tone here or something, el oh el:

And sorry who are you? And what is your authority, exactly, on what and who I know? — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) July 10, 2021

She mad.

I’m Tim Young, but like most Americans with eyes, ears and common sense, I know that you’re a lying, race-baiting homophobe who should’ve been canceled from all your platforms a while ago. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 10, 2021

This.

So much this.

All of this.

Went the dynamite.

Yup.

Truest tweet we’ll see today 👇🏻 https://t.co/Wo4kvDRFBM — Cheryl (@cheryleliz) July 11, 2021

Pretty damn true.

It’s really obnoxious.

A mic-drop tweet x 1000.

Yeah.

‘Nuff said.

***

Related:

‘You keep-a knockin’ but you CAN’T come in!’ #JaCovidWitnesses already knocking on doors in California and LOL (watch)

‘MUH academic freedom’: Sean Davis takes CRT zombies APART in hilariously brutal thread suggesting OTHER ‘critical theories’ of study

We all KNEW: Barn-burner of a thread REALLY puts what media and the ‘regime’ did to Trump and his supporters in infuriating perspective

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

