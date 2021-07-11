https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/more-people-believe-in-ufos-than-god/

A majority of Americans believe in aliens and UFOs, and they really do think they come in peace. According to a Pew Research study (see excerpt below), about 65% of people said they think there is intelligent alien life on other planets – and the belief is rising. An even stronger majority of about 87% said they don’t believe UFOs are a security threat at all or only represent a minor one.

Perhaps not surprisingly, those who think there is intelligent life outside Earth are more inclined than others to see military reports of UFOs as evidence. From the survey alone, it is impossible to determine whether recent government information makes people more likely to believe the UFO reports are evidence of extraterrestrial life.

But is the government lying about UFOs?

After 75 years of taboo and ridicule, serious people can finally discuss the mysterious flying objects, and even skeptics say that’s a good thing. In a deeply polarized country where conspiracy theories have ripped apart American politics , belief in a UFO cover up seems possible. But are UFO’s psyops ? Psyops could be an effort to cover-up military activities, fearmonger to drive public chaos, are more likely to […]