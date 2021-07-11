https://justthenews.com/government/diplomacy/us-sent-interagency-delegation-haiti-assist-assassination-investigation?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Biden administration acknowledge Monday that top U.S. officials including some from the Justice Department and National Security Council arrived in Haiti over the weekend, as the country tries to maintain control after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

The acknowledgement was made through a statement by NSC spokesperson Emily Horne who said delegation of U.S. representatives from her agency, Justice, Department of Homeland Security, and the State Department DHS were dispatched to Haiti over the weekend, following the July 7 assassination of Moïse.

The country, which shares an island with the Dominican Republic, had requested security and investigative assistance from the U.S.

The delegation met with Haitian government officials and the National Police, who continue to lead the investigation into the untimely death of the country’s leader.

Representatives also met with acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph and Prime Minister-Designate Ariel Henry. That discussion was meant to “encourage open and constructive dialogue to reach a political accord that can enable the country to hold free and fair elections,” Horne also said statement.

The delegation reaffirmed U.S. support as the people and authorities of Haiti seek justice in this case.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

