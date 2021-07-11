https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/nearly-14000-preborn-babies-killed-by-abortion-in-ireland-in-two-years-since-legalization/

( Right to Life UK) — Figures released today by Ireland’s Department of Health reveal that 13,709 abortions have taken place in the Republic of Ireland since the country’s new abortion law was introduced on 1 January 2019.

In May 2018 a referendum on whether to repeal the Eighth Amendment – the amendment to the Irish constitution passed in 1983 that explicitly guaranteed the right to life of the unborn – took place. The “Yes” campaign received 66.40% of the vote , and 33.60% voted “No” to repealing the amendment.

Following the referendum, the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act entered Irish law on 20 December 2018 and abortion services commenced on 1 January 2019.

A total of 6,577 abortions were carried out in Ireland in 2020, according to official figures . Official figures from the UK’s Department of Health and Social Care show an additional 194 abortions took place in England and Wales in 2020 where a Republic of Ireland address was provided. Meanwhile, 36 of the abortions that took place in Ireland in 2020 were for women from Northern Ireland, taking the number of abortions for Irish-resident women in England, Wales and the Republic of Ireland to 6,735.

