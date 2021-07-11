https://noqreport.com/2021/07/11/nikki-fried-wants-state-supreme-court-to-take-up-preemption/

(AP Photo/John Raoux) Nikki Fried is the highest-ranked Democratic public official in the state of Florida, and she thinks that gives her a good shot at the governor’s mansion. However, if she wants that, picking a fight over preemption may not be the smartest move she can make.

And yet, that seems to be the very fight she wants . Another ‘Big Gun’ showdown at the ‘OK Corral’ in Tallahassee between the anti-Gun lobby and Second Amendment supporters could be just around the corner as Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, Rep. Dan Daley (D), and other stakeholders, have asked the Florida Supreme Court to hear the recently overturned legal case of the state’s firearm preemption law Gov. Ron DeSantis signed in 2019. The law was challenged and defeated in a lower court, but that ruling was overturned by Florida’s First District Court of Appeals earlier this year. Now Fried and company feel that the DeSantis-picked Supreme Court will reverse the Appellate court’s decision, as she calls the law “undemocratic” and that local leaders needed to be able to protect their citizens from the ongoing gun violence “crisis.” “Florida has unfortunately seen gun violence up close and personal. Enough is enough. We […]