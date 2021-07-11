https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/07/orban-hungary-wont-allow-lgbtq-activists-kindergartens-schools/

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán is fighting back against Transgender activism: Orbán said the European Parliament (EP) and the European Commission (EC) are trying to get Hungary to allow LGBTQ activists into its kindergartens and schools, but Hungary won’t allow this.

The prime minister told reporters in Belgrade that Wednesday’s European Parliament plenary debate on Hungary’s new child protection law had been useful because it clearly revealed the positions. The EP and the EC want LGBTQ activists and organizations to gain entry to schools and kindergartens but “Hungary does not want this”. PM Orbán said the debate concerns who should decide about how to raise children, he added.

PM Orbán said the European basic treaties clearly show that it is an issue that belongs in national authority, adding that “Brussels bureaucrats have no business here”. “No matter what they’ll do, we will not allow LGBTQ activists to enter our kindergartens and schools,” Orbán said.

Gergely Gulyás, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said earlier that Hungary rejected the whole debate which was trying to address the law as “one harming basic human rights rather than as a child protection measure”. “We are not advising anyone above 18 on how to live their lives. The Hungarian Constitution ensures human dignity to everyone … regardless of how they live.

